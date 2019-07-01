Off late, the TV market has picked up, thanks to affordable TV offering from different brands. You can even buy a smart TV for under Rs 15,000 today, something that wasn’t possible a couple of years ago. To make the deal even more interesting, Amazon India is offering a free Fire TV Stick with select Samsung LED TV models. Here’s everything you need to know.

Samsung LED TV models on offer

Amazon India has three Samsung LED TV models on offer with a free Fire TV Stick. The most affordable one is available for Rs 14,999. Having model number UA32N4010AR, it is a 32-inch HD Ready LED TV. It features two HDMI ports, one USB port, and a 60Hz display.

The second one is available for Rs 29,999, and it carries a model number UA43N5010ARXXL. It has a 43-inch Full HD panel, two HDMI and two USB ports. It also has a 20 watts speaker. Lastly, the third is a Smart TV model carrying model number UA49N5300AR and available for Rs 45,999.

The smart TV comes with a 49-inch Full HD LED panel, two HDMI and one USB port, a speaker with 40 watts output and Dolby digital plus audio enhancement. It also comes with built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Facebook and more. Now, there are exchange discounts, no cost EMI and five percent instant discount offers available too.

How to get Amazon Fire TV stick for free

To get the Fire TV Stick for free with a Samsung TV, first, add the TV to your cart. Next, add the Fire TV stick to the cart and check out together. This way, you will only pay for the TV and not the Fire TV stick. But it does not come bundled with Prime subscription, and you will have to buy it by paying Rs 999 a year, or Rs 129 a month.