Samsung LED TV models now come with free Fire TV Stick: Check details
Get Amazon Fire TV Stick free with select Samsung LED TVs: How to avail the offer

On buying select Samsung LED TVs on Amazon India, you can now get a Fire TV Stick for free. Here’s how to avail.

  • Published: July 1, 2019 9:35 AM IST
Off late, the TV market has picked up, thanks to affordable TV offering from different brands. You can even buy a smart TV for under Rs 15,000 today, something that wasn’t possible a couple of years ago. To make the deal even more interesting, Amazon India is offering a free Fire TV Stick with select Samsung LED TV models. Here’s everything you need to know.

Samsung LED TV models on offer

Amazon India has three Samsung LED TV models on offer with a free Fire TV Stick. The most affordable one is available for Rs 14,999. Having model number UA32N4010AR, it is a 32-inch HD Ready LED TV. It features two HDMI ports, one USB port, and a 60Hz display.

The second one is available for Rs 29,999, and it carries a model number UA43N5010ARXXL. It has a 43-inch Full HD panel, two HDMI and two USB ports. It also has a 20 watts speaker. Lastly, the third is a Smart TV model carrying model number UA49N5300AR and available for Rs 45,999.

The smart TV comes with a 49-inch Full HD LED panel, two HDMI and one USB port, a speaker with 40 watts output and Dolby digital plus audio enhancement. It also comes with built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Facebook and more. Now, there are exchange discounts, no cost EMI and five percent instant discount offers available too.

How to get Amazon Fire TV stick for free

To get the Fire TV Stick for free with a Samsung TV, first, add the TV to your cart. Next, add the Fire TV stick to the cart and check out together. This way, you will only pay for the TV and not the Fire TV stick. But it does not come bundled with Prime subscription, and you will have to buy it by paying Rs 999 a year, or Rs 129 a month.

  Published Date: July 1, 2019 9:35 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung के LED TVs के साथ फ्री मिल रही है Amazon Fire TV Stick, ऐसे खरीदें

FLIPSTART DAYS SALE शुरू: Electronics, Accessories और Headphone जैसे प्रॉडक्ट्स पर मिल रही है 80% की छूट

Asus 6Z स्मार्टफोन के 128GB और 256GB स्टोरेज वाले वेरिएंट की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Honor Pad 5 टैबलेट 4 जुलाई से होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Lava Z92 का 2GB Ram वेरिएंट भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

