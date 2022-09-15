comscore Apple is giving free AirPods if you buy MacBook and iPad in India: Check the offer
Get free AirPods with MacBook and iPad in this special offer for students

Hurry up! Apple is giving away a pair of AirPods for absolutely free if you buy MacBook or iPad in Apple's ongoing sale, which will end on September 22.

Apple recently launched its new iPhone 14 lineup comprising four new iPhone models. While the new iPhones are the talk of the town, Apple has its Unidays sale live on its platform available for students. Interestingly, Apple is offering crazy discounts on the MacBook and iPad models and those who buy them during the sale period will get a pair of AirPods for absolutely free. Also Read - Apple iPhone and AirPods to adopt USB-C by fall 2024: All you need to know

Apple on its educational page is offering student discounts on some of its products. Starting with the MacBook Air (M1), the notebook costs Rs 89,900 for students, which if you buy without the student ID, costs Rs 1,19,900. Also Read - Apple planning to launch new AirPods and MagSafe chargers with USB-C ports

Similarly, the MacBook Air (M2) which costs Rs 1,49,900 is available at a student discount starting from Rs 1,09,900. The new MacBook Pro 13 costs Rs 1,19,900, which retails for Rs 1,29,900 if you are without the student discount. Other products including the iMac are also discounted for students. Also Read - Apple rolls out update for Airpods 2, AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, AirPods 3: How to update

Coming to the iPads, the Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro start from Rs 50,780 and Rs 68,300, respectively.

Those who wish to buy any of these products may need to hurry up as Apple is offering a free pair of AirPods Gen 2 to buyers in the sale. However, the sale will end on September 22, 2022, so you should head to the Apple edu website right away.

If you don’t want to get the AirPods Gen 2, then you can opt for AirPods Gen 3 or AirPods Pro at a cheap price starting at Rs 5,000 and Rs 12,000, respectively. It is worth noting that if you buy the AirPods Gen 3, they start at Rs 19,900. This means you are getting flat Rs 14,900 discount. In the case of the AirPods Pro, they are priced at Rs 26,900, which means you again save Rs 14,900.

The AirPods you get can also be engraved for free. All you need to do is tap on “Add free engraving” to get your name or any sign engraved on the earbuds.

  • Published Date: September 15, 2022 9:04 PM IST
