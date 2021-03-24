Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 mini are available at an effective price of Rs 41,990 and Rs 48,900 respectively as part of Holi offers by Apple Premium Reseller Imagine. The iPhone 11, which is priced at Rs 54,990, will be available with accessories up to Rs 8,000 and Rs 5,000 cashback with HDFC cards, bringing down the effective price to Rs 41,990. Also Read - iPhone 13 to get LTPO display made by Samsung, to support a 120Hz refresh rate

The offer is available via the Imagine website as well as offline stores. “Holi offers at Imagine: iPhone 11 now starting at an effective price of Rs 41,900. 1. Rs 5,000* HDFC Cashback. 2. Accessories upto ₹8,000*,” said Imagine Apple Premium Reseller in a tweet. It also posted the links to its online as well as offline stores as well as a phone number. Also Read - iPhone 13 scheduled to launch in September 2021, says analyst

Apple iPhone 12 mini will be available at an effective price of Rs 48,900 after Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI, an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000, and accessories worth Rs 15,000.

Holi offers on Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 11 at an effective price of Rs 41,900

Do keep in mind that the HDFC cashback of Rs 8,000 can only be availed until March 27. The iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 54,990, but it can be bought effectively at Rs 41,900 when combined with offers from Imagine.

The offers include a cashback of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI options. An additional exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 is applicable as well. In addition, the retailer is also offering accessories worth up to Rs 8,000.

Apple iPhone 11 gets a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and it is powered by the A13 Bionic chip. It features dual 12-megapixel ultra-wide and wide-angle cameras. The front camera is 12-megapixel TrueDepth. It can be bought in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage variants.

Apple iPhone 12 mini at an effective price of Rs 48,900

Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is priced at Rs 69,990 can be bought at an effective price of Rs 48,900. The offers include Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI as well as an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 and accessories worth Rs 15,000.

In terms of specifications, sports a 5.4-inch OLED display. It is powered by the A14 Bionic chip and is IP68-rated for water resistance. The phone sports dual 12-megapixel rear cameras and a 12-megapixel front camera.

According to a Counterpoint Research report, Apple iPhone 12 was the best-selling 5G smartphone model in October 2020 globally, followed by the Apple iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 captured a total of 16 percent of the global market share in October 2020 when it comes to 5G smartphone models.