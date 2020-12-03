Poco Days sale: Poco X3, M2 Pro on sale with Rs 1,000 off

If you have been planning to get any of Poco smartphones but were waiting for good offers, you are in for a treat. The Poco Days sale on Flipkart has started and is offering some real discounts this time. By real discounts, we mean actual price reductions over the usual prices these phones sell, not just showing a slashed MRP. Leaving apart the Poco X2, all the other Poco devices are getting some discounts. Also Read - Poco separates from Xiaomi globally as an independent brand

The Poco Days sale on Flipkart is showing a couple of mega offers that customers can avail to get a lot of discounts. The brand-new Poco X3 is selling at Rs 1,000 lower than the actual launch price of the device. However, its predecessor, i.e. the Poco X2, is still selling at its inflated price of Rs 17,499. Most of the budget options are also seeing price cuts with minimum reductions of Rs 500. Also Read - Poco M3 key specifications, design revealed officially ahead of launch

Poco Days sale: What are the offers

Poco X3 Also Read - Poco M2 vs Realme C15 - Here's Price, Specs, and Features Comparison

The Poco X3 is starting at a price of Rs 15,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. This variant usually costs Rs 16,999. Similarly, the other variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 16,999 during the sale, The top-end variant with 8GB RAM costs Rs 18,999.

Poco C3

The Poco C3 is starting at Rs 6,999 during the sale period for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. You are getting a price benefit of Rs 500. The other variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is selling at a price of Rs 7,999.

Poco M2 Pro

The Poco M2 Pro goes on sale for Rs 12,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The other variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available at a price of Rs 13,999. There is also a 128GB storage variant that is on sale at Rs 15,999.

Poco M2

The Poco M2 is available at a price of Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The other variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is now available for Rs 10,999 during the sale.