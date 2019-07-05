Flipkart keeps on offering tempting deals on a range of devices. Now, in partnership with Google, Flipkart is offering 20 percent off on the Google Home Mini. The smart speaker is currently available for Rs 3,999 in India. Earlier the device was available for Rs 4,999. This means that the Google Home Mini has received Rs 1,000 discount. To recall, Google launched its Home Mini alongside the Google Home speaker back in the year 2018.

Google Home Mini features, specifications

The Google Home Mini comes in three color choices, which includes Chalk, Charcoal, and Coral. This device is basically a smaller version of the Google Home. With this speaker, you can set reminders, ask questions, play songs, ask it to cast TV shows, and more. You can get the device only in fabric-based designs. The smart speaker features a 40mm driver and boasts of a 360-degree sound.

Google’s speaker supports devices running Android 4.4 KitKat and higher, and iOS 9.1 and higher. It offers a total of four lights on top, which show the status of the speaker. There is also a mic mute switch at the back. Connectivity options include dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11ac as well as Bluetooth v4.1. Do note that the speaker needs to be powered by a wall socket. The device comes with an AC power adapter.

Watch: Android Q First Look

The Google Home Mini also supports HE-AAC, LC-AAC+, MP3, Vorbis, WAV (LPCM), and FLAC audio formats. It also offers support for Chromecast. Notably, the device requires a Wi-Fi network. It supports both iOS and Android platforms. This smart speaker measures 42mm in height and has a diameter of 98mm. Additionally, the speaker also supports the Hindi language.

It is unknown as to when this discount on the Google Home Mini will expire. So, if you are interested in buying the smart speaker, then you need to hurry up. Flipkart is also giving 20 percent discount on the Google Home. It is currently available for Rs 7,999 via the same website. To recall, the search giant launched this speaker for Rs 9,999 in the country. Moreover, Axis Bank Buzz Credit card holders can get an extra 10 percent off on this device.