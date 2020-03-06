comscore Google Nest Mini available for Rs 1,499 on Flipkart | BGR India
Google Nest Mini available for Rs 1,499 with select Android TV on Flipkart: Here is how to avail

Here is how to avail the discount offer on Google Nest Mini from Flipkart.

Smart speakers have emerged as one of the most popular product categories in 2019. Now, these smart speakers are set to become a new normal even in a market like India. Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart is offering Google Nest Mini at just Rs 1,499. The smart speaker powered by Google Assistant is available at discount to those buying an Android TV. The Nest Mini is being discounted by Rs 3,000 as part of this offer.

Google Nest Mini Offer: How to avail

The Google Nest Mini offer can be availed in three simple steps. The first step to become eligible for this offer is to buy an Android TV. Not all the Android TVs available on Flipkart seem to be eligible. The e-commerce giant has listed models such as 40-inch Mi TV 4A at Rs 17,999 and 65-inch Mi TV 4X priced at Rs 54,999. The 43-inch Mi TV 4X, which is available for Rs 24,999, is also eligible for this offer. The 32-inch HD Ready Android TV from Motorola is also eligible. This model is available for Rs 13,999 on Flipkart.

You will also be able to avail this offer on select Android TVs from brands such as iFFALCON and Nokia. Once you purchase the TV and get the delivery, Flipkart says the offer will be activated within 24 hours. Customers will also get a notification about the same on the Flipkart app. Once activated, you will be able to purchase the Google Nest Mini on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 1,499. The offer will be applicable only for 30 days from the date of activation.

Google Nest Mini Review: Same old design but much better sound

Google Nest Mini Review: Same old design but much better sound

Google Nest Mini is an excellent smart speaker priced at Rs 4,499. However, at Rs 1,499, it becomes an even better value. The smart speaker is powered by Google Assistant. For the first time, it can hang on your wall, as we observed in our review. It competes with Amazon Echo Dot and offers better sound as well. If you are getting an Android TV in the next few days, you should not miss out on this offer.

