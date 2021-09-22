Google Pay Gully Cricket Offer: Win Rs 500 every week, here’s how to avail of the offer

Google Pay is back again with its Google Pay Gully Cricket Offer. There are several amazing offers which you can avail after playing Gully Cricket. The offer will be activated for 7 days as soon as you activate Google Pay Gully Cricket. Users need to complete one daily task to avail the offer. Also Read - How to recharge Jio, Airtel, Vodafone number via Google Pay

How to Get Rs 500 Weekly with Gully Cricket Offer

Step 1: Send at least Rs 50 to a friend with the Google Pay App Also Read - Google brings support for digital COVID vaccine cards on Android: How to store on your device

Step 2: Make 1 payment of at least Rs 50 to a local shop via UPI QR. Also Read - Google Pay: How to download Google Pay, create a new account

Step 3: Make a payment of Rs 50 to an online merchant

Step 4: Pay a bill of Rs 50 with the Google Pay app. Payments made to insurance premiums are not eligible.

Step 5: Make a bank transfer via Google Pay of at least Rs 500

Step 6: Make a mobile recharge of at least Rs 50

Users need to complete the following transactions in any order within a week to qualify for the offer. You will get a scratch card and a ticket every week as soon as you complete 6 eligible payments. The scratch cards are worth between Rs 20 to Rs 100. The scratch cards will expire after 45 days if not scratched. The cashback will be added to your UPI bank account linked to Google Pay. You can earn a maximum of 2 rewards every week during the offer period.

This offer is not available in the state of Tamil Nadu, as per the Tamil Nadu Prize Scheme (Prohibition) Act 1979, and wherever else prohibited by law. Users within these states should not participate in this offer.

How to Earn Cashback on Google Pay Gully Cricket Offer

Step 1: Open Google Pay

Step 2: Go to the offers section

Step 3: Search for Rs 500 offer on Gully Cricket Banner

Step 4: Click on the banner

Step 5: Your offer will be activated

Step 6: Complete the daily task and collect 6 cricket balls

Step 7: On completion of the 6 ball collection, users will win an assured scratch card & ticket.