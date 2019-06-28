comscore Google Pixel 3, 3XL get up to Rs 28,000 discount: Check price, specs
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Google Pixel 3, 3XL get up to Rs 28,000 discount on Amazon and Flipkart: Check price, specs
News

Google Pixel 3, 3XL get up to Rs 28,000 discount on Amazon and Flipkart: Check price, specs

Deals

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are currently available at a massive discount on Amazon India and Flipkart. Read on to know more about Google Pixel 3 series' specifications, offers, price and features.

  • Published: June 28, 2019 10:10 AM IST
Google Pixel 3 XL (27)

If you are planning to purchase a Google Pixel smartphone, then this is the best time to get it. The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are currently available at a massive discount on Amazon India and Flipkart. Google’s flagship Pixel 3 XL phone made its debut back in October 2018 alongside the standard Google Pixel 3. Read on to know more about Google Pixel 3 series’ specifications, offers, price and features.

Google Pixel 3 price in India, offers, availability

The standard Google Pixel 3 is currently available for Rs 52,499 on Flipkart. This is the price for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The handset was originally launched in India with a price label of Rs Rs 71,000. Comparatively, Amazon India is selling the same device and variant for Rs Rs 56,840. You can also go for the 4GB RAM and 128GB memory variant, if you think 64GB storage is not enough. It will cost you Rs 58,999 on Flipkart. The same variant is available for Rs 58,990 on Amazon India in Not Pink color.

Best mobile phones with 8GB RAM to buy in June 2019: Asus 6Z, Nubia Red Magic 3, OnePlus 7 and more

Also Read

Best mobile phones with 8GB RAM to buy in June 2019: Asus 6Z, Nubia Red Magic 3, OnePlus 7 and more

Google Pixel 3 XL price, deals

After the discount, the Google Pixel 3 XL is available for Rs 54,999 on Flipkart. You can purchase 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant for the same price. It was originally launched in the country for Rs 83,000. This means that you are getting Rs 28,000 discount on the Google Pixel 3 XL. On the contrary, it will cost Rs 58,400 if you buy it via Amazon. The price of the 4GB/128GB variant is Rs 65,999 on Flipkart, which is down by Rs 26,000. On Amazon India website, you can get it for Rs 76,990.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

Notably, it is currently unknown as to when this offer will expire. So you need to hurry up if you are interested in buying any of these phones. Additionally, Flipkart is also giving an instant discount of five percent on EMI with ICICI bank credit and debit cards. Moreover, Axis bank buzz credit cards holders can also get five percent off on payments on the purchase of Pixel 3 series.

Google Pixel 3 series specifications, features

The Google Pixel 3 XL offers a 6.3-inch notched display along with Quad HD+ resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The standard version packs a 5.5-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and offers support for HDR. Both the phones are built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. It also comes with a Pixel Visual Core chip for the cameras.

The Pixel 3 series bears a single 12-megapixel camera sensor on the rear side. The setup offers features such as autofocus with dual pixel phase detection, optical and electronic image stabilization, spectral and flicker sensor, and more. The rear camera is also competent of recording 4K videos at 30fps. On the front are two 8-megapixel camera modules, including one standard lens and one wide-angle lens.

The devices ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box. The Pixel 3 XL also supports wireless charging and IP68 water and dust resistance. Under the hood, the Google Pixel 3 XL is powered by a 3,430mAh battery, while the standard one offers a 2,915mAh battery.

Features Google Pixel 3 Google Pixel 3 XL
Price Rs 52,499 Rs 54,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android Pie
Display 5.5-inch FHD+, 18:9 aspect ratio 6.3-inch QHD+, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 12.2MP 12.2MP
Front Camera Dual 8MP + 8MP Dual 8MP + 8MP
Battery 2,915mAh 3,430mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

71000

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP
Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL

83000

Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP
  • Published Date: June 28, 2019 10:10 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Here's how you can win free Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi 7
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG universe to get a 'narrative experience', to be headed by 'Call of Duty' developer
thumb-img
News
Huawei Android Q update: more phones added the eligibility list
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Blue color variant teased

Editor's Pick

Realme looking to expand its offline retail chains network
News
Realme looking to expand its offline retail chains network
Here's how you can win free Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi 7

Deals

Here's how you can win free Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi 7

Google Pixel 3, 3XL get up to Rs 28,000 discount: Check price

Deals

Google Pixel 3, 3XL get up to Rs 28,000 discount: Check price

PUBG universe to get a 'narrative experience', to be headed by 'Call of Duty' developer

Gaming

PUBG universe to get a 'narrative experience', to be headed by 'Call of Duty' developer

Huawei Android Q update: more phones added the eligibility list

News

Huawei Android Q update: more phones added the eligibility list

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Motorola One Vision Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Nokia 2 gets June 2019 Android security patch

Realme looking to expand its offline retail chains network

Huawei Android Q update: more phones added the eligibility list

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Blue color variant teased

Realme C2 sale today at 12PM on Flipkart, realme.com

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 3, 3XL get up to Rs 28,000 discount: Check price

Deals

Google Pixel 3, 3XL get up to Rs 28,000 discount: Check price
Realme C2 sale today at 12PM on Flipkart, realme.com

News

Realme C2 sale today at 12PM on Flipkart, realme.com
Google Maps releases 'Stay Safer' feature in India

News

Google Maps releases 'Stay Safer' feature in India
Mi Days sale on Amazon begins: Check offers on Xiaomi phones

Deals

Mi Days sale on Amazon begins: Check offers on Xiaomi phones
Real Leap Days: Here are top 5 deals

Deals

Real Leap Days: Here are top 5 deals

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Android Q Update List : हुवावे ने जारी की नई लिस्ट, इन स्मार्टफोन्स को मिलेगा Android Q अपडेट

Google Pixel 3, 3XL पर मिल रहा है 28 हजार रुपये का डिस्काउंट, Amazon और Flipkart पर इस कीमत में खरीदें

Xiaomi ने अपकमिंग Mi CC9 स्मार्टफोन के Blue Color वेरिएंट को किया टीज, दिखाई दिया ट्रिपल कैमरा डिजाइन

Portronics ने भारत में Truly Wireless Portable Speaker ‘PICO’ को लॉन्च किया

Honor View20 Deal: 14,500 रुपये के डिस्काउंट पर पंच-होल सेल्फी कैमरा स्मार्टफोन खरीदने का मौका, जानें पूरा ऑफर

News

Nokia 2 gets June 2019 Android security patch
News
Nokia 2 gets June 2019 Android security patch
Realme looking to expand its offline retail chains network

News

Realme looking to expand its offline retail chains network
Huawei Android Q update: more phones added the eligibility list

News

Huawei Android Q update: more phones added the eligibility list
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Blue color variant teased

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Blue color variant teased
Realme C2 sale today at 12PM on Flipkart, realme.com

News

Realme C2 sale today at 12PM on Flipkart, realme.com