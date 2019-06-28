If you are planning to purchase a Google Pixel smartphone, then this is the best time to get it. The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are currently available at a massive discount on Amazon India and Flipkart. Google’s flagship Pixel 3 XL phone made its debut back in October 2018 alongside the standard Google Pixel 3. Read on to know more about Google Pixel 3 series’ specifications, offers, price and features.

Google Pixel 3 price in India, offers, availability

The standard Google Pixel 3 is currently available for Rs 52,499 on Flipkart. This is the price for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The handset was originally launched in India with a price label of Rs Rs 71,000. Comparatively, Amazon India is selling the same device and variant for Rs Rs 56,840. You can also go for the 4GB RAM and 128GB memory variant, if you think 64GB storage is not enough. It will cost you Rs 58,999 on Flipkart. The same variant is available for Rs 58,990 on Amazon India in Not Pink color.

Google Pixel 3 XL price, deals

After the discount, the Google Pixel 3 XL is available for Rs 54,999 on Flipkart. You can purchase 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant for the same price. It was originally launched in the country for Rs 83,000. This means that you are getting Rs 28,000 discount on the Google Pixel 3 XL. On the contrary, it will cost Rs 58,400 if you buy it via Amazon. The price of the 4GB/128GB variant is Rs 65,999 on Flipkart, which is down by Rs 26,000. On Amazon India website, you can get it for Rs 76,990.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

Notably, it is currently unknown as to when this offer will expire. So you need to hurry up if you are interested in buying any of these phones. Additionally, Flipkart is also giving an instant discount of five percent on EMI with ICICI bank credit and debit cards. Moreover, Axis bank buzz credit cards holders can also get five percent off on payments on the purchase of Pixel 3 series.

Google Pixel 3 series specifications, features

The Google Pixel 3 XL offers a 6.3-inch notched display along with Quad HD+ resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The standard version packs a 5.5-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and offers support for HDR. Both the phones are built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. It also comes with a Pixel Visual Core chip for the cameras.

The Pixel 3 series bears a single 12-megapixel camera sensor on the rear side. The setup offers features such as autofocus with dual pixel phase detection, optical and electronic image stabilization, spectral and flicker sensor, and more. The rear camera is also competent of recording 4K videos at 30fps. On the front are two 8-megapixel camera modules, including one standard lens and one wide-angle lens.

The devices ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box. The Pixel 3 XL also supports wireless charging and IP68 water and dust resistance. Under the hood, the Google Pixel 3 XL is powered by a 3,430mAh battery, while the standard one offers a 2,915mAh battery.

Features Google Pixel 3 Google Pixel 3 XL Price Rs 52,499 Rs 54,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android Pie Display 5.5-inch FHD+, 18:9 aspect ratio 6.3-inch QHD+, 18.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 12.2MP 12.2MP Front Camera Dual 8MP + 8MP Dual 8MP + 8MP Battery 2,915mAh 3,430mAh

