Google Pixel 3 discount on Paytm Mall: How to get the flagship device for Rs 63,107

If you are looking to purchase Google’s latest flagship smartphone Pixel 3 in India, then Paytm is offering around Rs 8,000 discount on its original price. The 64GB storage model of Google Pixel 3 was launched in October at Rs 71,000, but in a Paytm Mall offer you can get it as low as Rs 63,107.

The e-commerce platform is offering Google Pixel 3 64GB variant at initial discounted price of Rs 66,428. Consumers can also avail additional ‘SAVE5’ coupon scheme, which saves five percent value of Rs 3,321 over-and-above discounted price. So overall, the Pixel 3 is now available at Rs 63,107 on Paytm Mall website and app for now.

Google Pixel 3 specifications and features

Google Pixel 3 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels, and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It sports an aluminum frame with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the back. The back sports dual tone design with glossy finish on the top and soft finish on the bottom.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB storage. There is also Pixel Visual Core, which aids in photography and one big addition this year is Titan M security module to enable safe transactions and securely process biometrics.

Watch Video: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

In the camera department, the Pixel 3 sports a 12.2-megapixel dual-pixel camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 1.4-micron pixel size, and 76-degree field-of-view. Upfront, there is a dual selfie camera setup with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel normal lens. It packs 2,915mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. You also get Qi wireless charging compatibility on the Pixel 3.