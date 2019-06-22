comscore Google Pixel 3 XL Discount Price Flipkart | BGR India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Google Pixel 3 XL at Rs 54,999 on Flipkart: Should you buy?
News

Google Pixel 3 XL at Rs 54,999 on Flipkart: Should you buy?

Deals

Google Pixel 3 XL has among the best camera on any smartphone but is that enough reason to buy it at the discounted price.

  • Published: June 22, 2019 12:01 PM IST
Google Pixel 3 XL (28)

After discount on Apple iPhone XR, it is now the turn of Google Pixel 3 XL. The Pixel 3 XL is being discounted by 33 percent on Flipkart. The new price of Rs 54,999 makes it compete with iPhone XR and OnePlus 7 Pro. In addition, there is also a 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank Credit and Debit Cards. Customers can avail extra 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. There is also a flat Rs 250 off on Axis Bank EMI transactions.

Google Pixel 3 XL: Discounted Price in India

There is also exchange offer available on purchase of Pixel 3 XL. Customers can get up to Rs 17,900 off with exchange of their old device. The smartphone is available with no cost EMI starting at Rs 6,111 per month. The discounted price is for the 64GB storage variant, which was launched at Rs 83,000. These discounts will appeal to those who want to own a flagship smartphone without spending flagship money on them.

Apple iPhone XR at Rs 53,990 on Amazon India: Why this is a deal you should not miss

Also Read

Apple iPhone XR at Rs 53,990 on Amazon India: Why this is a deal you should not miss

While the iPhone XR is a great overall device, Pixel 3 XL is a camera champion. The Pixel 3 XL has stood the test of time to emerge as the best smartphone camera. The only other device that matches or beats is the Huawei P30 Pro. The Pixel 3 XL does a lot of things well with single rear camera. It has a 12-megapixel dual pixel AF rear camera with OIS. The main camera is not only excellent in day light but also excels in low light.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

The Pixel 3 XL brings with it Night Sight, which turns night into day. For selfies, there are dual 8-megapixel cameras at the front. The Pixel 3 XL features a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display. It has 4GB RAM and Snapdragon 845 SoC. There is a 3,430mAh battery and it runs Android Pie.

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL

83000

Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP
  • Published Date: June 22, 2019 12:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung launching 3 new tablets in stagnant Indian market
thumb-img
News
Apple recalls select 15-inch MacBook Pro Retina for battery risk
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi aiming to launch more products for online buyers in India
thumb-img
Gaming
Watch: Sony PlayStation 5 will be able to level load in under a second

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 3 XL at Rs 54,990 on Flipkart
Deals
Google Pixel 3 XL at Rs 54,990 on Flipkart
Google Doodle marks Amrish Puri s birthday

News

Google Doodle marks Amrish Puri s birthday

How to stream gameplay from your smartphone

Gaming

How to stream gameplay from your smartphone

Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India

News

Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India

Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled

News

Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled

Most Popular

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Google Doodle marks Amrish Puri s birthday

BSNL gets Hotstar Premium on board

Samsung launching 3 new tablets in stagnant Indian market

Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India

Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 3 XL at Rs 54,990 on Flipkart

Deals

Google Pixel 3 XL at Rs 54,990 on Flipkart
Google Doodle marks Amrish Puri s birthday

News

Google Doodle marks Amrish Puri s birthday
CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google

News

CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale ends tonight

Deals

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale ends tonight
Google Doodle marks Summer Solstice 2019

News

Google Doodle marks Summer Solstice 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Poco F1 Limited Offer: 17,249 रुपये में ऐसे खरीदें Poco F1, जानें पूरा ऑफर

Xiaomi ने क्राउडफंडिंग कैंपेन में पेश किया Roidmi NEX Wireless Vacumm Cleaner, जानें खासियत

BSNL ने Hotstar के साथ मिलकर पेश किया सुपरस्टार 300 ब्रॉडबेंड प्लान

Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, Nova 5i स्मार्टफोन चार रियर कैमरा सेटअप और 8GB RAM के साथ हुए लॉन्च

सामने आई Google Pixel 4 और Pixel 4XL की लॉन्च डेट और कीमत

News

Google Doodle marks Amrish Puri s birthday
News
Google Doodle marks Amrish Puri s birthday
BSNL gets Hotstar Premium on board

News

BSNL gets Hotstar Premium on board
Samsung launching 3 new tablets in stagnant Indian market

News

Samsung launching 3 new tablets in stagnant Indian market
Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India

News

Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India
Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled

News

Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled