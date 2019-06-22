After discount on Apple iPhone XR, it is now the turn of Google Pixel 3 XL. The Pixel 3 XL is being discounted by 33 percent on Flipkart. The new price of Rs 54,999 makes it compete with iPhone XR and OnePlus 7 Pro. In addition, there is also a 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank Credit and Debit Cards. Customers can avail extra 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. There is also a flat Rs 250 off on Axis Bank EMI transactions.

Google Pixel 3 XL: Discounted Price in India

There is also exchange offer available on purchase of Pixel 3 XL. Customers can get up to Rs 17,900 off with exchange of their old device. The smartphone is available with no cost EMI starting at Rs 6,111 per month. The discounted price is for the 64GB storage variant, which was launched at Rs 83,000. These discounts will appeal to those who want to own a flagship smartphone without spending flagship money on them.

While the iPhone XR is a great overall device, Pixel 3 XL is a camera champion. The Pixel 3 XL has stood the test of time to emerge as the best smartphone camera. The only other device that matches or beats is the Huawei P30 Pro. The Pixel 3 XL does a lot of things well with single rear camera. It has a 12-megapixel dual pixel AF rear camera with OIS. The main camera is not only excellent in day light but also excels in low light.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

The Pixel 3 XL brings with it Night Sight, which turns night into day. For selfies, there are dual 8-megapixel cameras at the front. The Pixel 3 XL features a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display. It has 4GB RAM and Snapdragon 845 SoC. There is a 3,430mAh battery and it runs Android Pie.