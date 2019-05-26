comscore
Google Pixel 3 XL gets massive Rs 28,000 price cut in India, now starts from 54,999

Google is selling the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 3 XL for Rs 54,999 via Flipkart. The flagship device comes in three colors, which includes clearly White, Just Black, and Not Pink.

  Published: May 26, 2019 1:34 PM IST
Google Pixel 3 XL (27)

Google launched its flagship Pixel 3 XL smartphone back in October 2018 alongside the standard Google Pixel 3. Now, the device has received a massive price cut of Rs 28,000 in India. You can purchase the Google Pixel 3 XL for Rs 54,999 in India. For the price, Google is selling 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant of the phone. It was originally launched in the country for Rs 83,000.

There is also a 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, which is currently available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 65,999. Besides, Amazon India is offering the base variant of the Google Pixel 3 XL for Rs 55,478, which is slightly more than Flipkart’s price. It is currently unknown as to when this offer will expire, so you need to hurry up if you are interested in buying this phone. The flagship device comes in three colors, which includes clearly White, Just Black, and Not Pink.

Google Pixel 3 XL specifications, features

The Google Pixel 3 XL offers a 6.3-inch notched display along with Quad HD+ resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and offers support for HDR, 100,000:1 super contrast ratio and True black level. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB internal storage and Adreno 630 GPU. It also comes with a Pixel Visual Core chip for the cameras.

The Pixel 3 XL sports a single 12-megapixel camera sensor on the rear side. The setup offers features such as autofocus with dual pixel phase detection, optical and electronic image stabilization, spectral and flicker sensor, and more. The rear camera is also competent of recording 4K videos at 30fps. On the front are two 8-megapixel camera modules, including one standard lens and one wide-angle lens. The device ships with Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Watch: Android Q First Look

The Pixel 3 XL, which is the flagship phone from Google, also supports wireless charging and IP68 water and dust resistance. In terms of connectivity, the device includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0 + LE, USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and Google Cast. Under the hood, the Google Pixel 3 XL is powered by a 3,430mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging tech. The phone also supports wireless charging.

