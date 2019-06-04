Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL available starting at Rs 35,999 after HDFC Bank 10% instant discount

Google launched the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL in India last month with an aim to offer the Pixel experience at an affordable price point. The Pixel 3a price in India is Rs 39,999, whereas the Pixel 3a XL is priced at Rs 44,999. However, if you have an HDFC Bank credit or debit card, you can get 10 percent instant discount when buying the new Pixel phones.

Flipkart and HDFC Bank have partnered to offer 10 percent instant discount, which is even applicable on EMI transactions. The maximum discount that you can avail is Rs 4,000. So, after the discount, the Pixel 3a is available for Rs 35,999, whereas the Pixel 3a XL is available for Rs 40,999.

That’s not all, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 24,000 off when you exchange your old smartphone for a new Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL. For instance, if you exchange the Galaxy S8, you get an exchange discount of Rs 10,000 and Rs 3,000 extra from Flipkart, meaning a total of Rs 13,000 discount. So, the value for the Pixel 3a comes down to Rs 27,099. And if you add the HDFC Bank 10 percent discount (Rs 2,710), the final amount comes down to Rs 24,389.

Similarly, for the Pixel 3a XL, exchanging the Galaxy S8 gives you a total of Rs 13,000 discount, and adding Rs 3,210 discount from HDFC Bank offer, the price comes down to Rs 28,899.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL specifications and features

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL from Google share identical hardware. Both phones offer a 10nm Snapdragon 670 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Google has also included the Titan M Security Chip, but the Pixel Visual Core is missing here.

In the photography department, both Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL feature a 12-megapixel rear camera of f/1.8 aperture. Google is using the same Sony IMX363 sensor as on the Pixel 3 series. Up front, there is a single 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.0 aperture). Camera features like Playground, Night Sight, Portrait Mode and HDR+ are available on the smartphone.

In terms of display, the Pixel 3a gets a 5.6-inch FHD+ display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio, whereas the larger model Pixel 3a XL comes with a 6-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Both the displays are protected by DragonTrail glass protection instead of Corning Gorilla Glass. To keep things ticking, you get a 3,000mAh battery on the Pixel 3a, and 3,700mAh one on the Pixel 3a XL. There is also support for 18W fast wired charging with USB Type-C.