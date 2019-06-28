The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are available at massive discounts of up to Rs 28,000 on Amazon India and Flipkart. And the recently launched Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are also getting flat Rs 4,000 discount on Flipkart. Here’s everything you need to know about Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL discounted price in India.

Flat Rs 4,000 discount

The Pixel 3a is available for Rs 39,999, whereas the Pixel 3a XL is available for Rs 44,999. Flipkart is offering flat Rs 4,000 discount on prepaid payments. After the discount, you will get the Pixel 3a for Rs 35,999, and Pixel 3a XL for Rs 40,999. What’s more, the Google Pixel 3a discounted price is also applicable on no cost EMI transactions.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL specifications and features

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL from Google share identical hardware. Both phones draw their power from a 10nm Snapdragon 670 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Google has also included the Titan M Security Chip.

In the photography department, both Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL feature a 12-megapixel rear camera of f/1.8 aperture. Google is using the same Sony IMX363 sensor as on the Pixel 3 series. Up front, there is a single 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.0 aperture). Camera features like Playground, Night Sight, Portrait Mode and HDR+ are available on the smartphone.

The Pixel 3a gets a 5.6-inch FHD+ display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio, whereas the larger model Pixel 3a XL comes with a 6-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Both the displays are protected by DragonTrail glass protection instead of Corning Gorilla Glass. To keep things ticking, you get a 3,000mAh battery on the Pixel 3a, and 3,700mAh one on the Pixel 3a XL. There is also support for 18W fast wired charging with USB Type-C.

Features Google Pixel 3a XL Google Pixel 3a Price 44999 39999 Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.0-inch full HD+-1080 x 2160 pixels 5.6-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 12MP 12MP Front Camera 8MP 8MP Battery 3,700mAh 3,000mAh

