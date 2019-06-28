comscore Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL price: Rs 4,000 instant discount on Flipkart
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL deal gives you Rs 4,000 instant off on Flipkart

Along with the Pixel 3-series, the Pixel 3a-series is also getting a significant discount on Flipkart. Read on to know more about the offers on Google Pixel 3a-series.

google pixel 3a xl review camera 2

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are available at massive discounts of up to Rs 28,000 on Amazon India and Flipkart. And the recently launched Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are also getting flat Rs 4,000 discount on Flipkart. Here’s everything you need to know about Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL discounted price in India.

Flat Rs 4,000 discount

The Pixel 3a is available for Rs 39,999, whereas the Pixel 3a XL is available for Rs 44,999. Flipkart is offering flat Rs 4,000 discount on prepaid payments. After the discount, you will get the Pixel 3a for Rs 35,999, and Pixel 3a XL for Rs 40,999. What’s more, the Google Pixel 3a discounted price is also applicable on no cost EMI transactions.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL specifications and features

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL from Google share identical hardware. Both phones draw their power from a 10nm Snapdragon 670 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Google has also included the Titan M Security Chip.

In the photography department, both Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL feature a 12-megapixel rear camera of f/1.8 aperture. Google is using the same Sony IMX363 sensor as on the Pixel 3 series. Up front, there is a single 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.0 aperture). Camera features like Playground, Night Sight, Portrait Mode and HDR+ are available on the smartphone.

The Pixel 3a gets a 5.6-inch FHD+ display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio, whereas the larger model Pixel 3a XL comes with a 6-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Both the displays are protected by DragonTrail glass protection instead of Corning Gorilla Glass. To keep things ticking, you get a 3,000mAh battery on the Pixel 3a, and 3,700mAh one on the Pixel 3a XL. There is also support for 18W fast wired charging with USB Type-C.

Features Google Pixel 3a XL Google Pixel 3a
Price 44999 39999
Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.0-inch full HD+-1080 x 2160 pixels 5.6-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP 12MP
Front Camera 8MP 8MP
Battery 3,700mAh 3,000mAh

