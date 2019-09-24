As Diwali is just around the corner, Google has announced all-new prices for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. The company says that during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale, the Pixel 3a series will be available at “a never-before price”. The standard version will cost of Rs 29,999, while the 3a XL will cost Rs 34,999. Originally, the Pixel Google 3a and its XL version were launched with a price label of Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively. This clearly means that the company will be offering Rs 10,000 discount on the Google Pixel 3a family.

Axis Bank cards and ICICI Bank credit card customers will get an additional 10 percent discount on the purchase of the Google Pixel 3a. During the Flipkart’s sale, one will also witness good enough exchange offers and a no-cost EMI option as well. Notably, Flipkart Plus users will get an additional 4 hours early access starting 8:00PM on September 29. To recall, the Google Pixel 3a series was launched back in May this year.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL specifications, features

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL share an identical hardware. The changes come in the form of screen size and battery capacity. The Pixel 3a comes with a 5.6-inch FHD+ display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio, whereas the bigger model comes with a 6-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Both the displays are covered by Dragon Trail protection to keep scratches at bay.

Under the hood, you have a 10nm Snapdragon 670 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Google has also included the Titan M Security Chip, but the Pixel Visual Core is missing here. In the photography department, you get a 12-megapixel rear snapper of f/1.8 aperture. Google is using the same Sony IMX363 sensor as on the Pixel 3 series. Up front, there is a single 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.0 aperture). Camera features like Playground, Night Sight, Portrait Mode and HDR+ are available on the smartphone.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

To keep things ticking, you get a 3,000mAh battery on the Pixel 3a, and 3,700mAh one on the Pixel 3a XL. There is also support for 18W fast wired charging. Other features include Pixel Active Edge where you can squeeze the sides to summon Google Assistant, a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers and more. The smartphones run on Android Pie OS, and are guaranteed software updates for the next three years. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

Features Google Pixel 3a XL Google Pixel 3a Price 44999 39999 Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.0-inch full HD+-1080 x 2160 pixels 5.6-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 12MP 12MP Front Camera 8MP 8MP Battery 3,700mAh 3,000mAh

