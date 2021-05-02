comscore Google Pixel 4a Flipkart discount drops price lower than OnePlus Nord
The Pixel 4a is available at a highly discounted price of Rs 26,999, making it cheaper than the OnePlus Nord. Here are all details.

Google Pixel 4a

Image: Google Pixel 4a

We loved the Google Pixel 4a when it came for review a few months ago. Despite midrange hardware, the Pixel 4a stunned us with its performance, experience, and cameras. With no Pixel 5a coming to India this year, the Pixel 4a is what will represent Google’s best smartphone in India. And now, there’s a sweet deal on it at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The Pixel 4a gets a discount of Rs 5,000. Also Read - Galaxy F62 with Rs 6,000 off on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Check other smartphone offers

With this discount of Rs 5,000, the Pixel 4a will now set you back by Rs 26,999. The offer is valid only until May 7 as part of the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. In addition to this, you can also avail an extra Rs 1,000 off as part of the HDFC Bank 10 percent off, which requires you to make the transaction via an HDFC card or EMI. Also Read - Realme 8 5G goes on sale in India: Starts at Rs 14,999, Flipkart availability and more

Pixel 4a gets massive discount on Flipkart

At its price of Rs 26,999, the Pixel 4a is a staggering deal for mobile photography and stock Android enthusiasts. The Pixel 4a offers one of the best, if not the best, camera performance for a smartphone under Rs 30,000. Its single 12-megapixel camera performs well in still photography, matching the iPhone SE’s performance. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to kick off from May 1: List of smartphone deals

pixel 4a image

Representative Image of Pixel 4a

Another reason to buy the Pixel 4a is the “Google Android experience.” On a Pixel device, you are bound to get the best Android experience that Google wants to deliver. Hence, you are promised of timely OS and security updates over the years. Additionally, you won’t get ads and bloatware baked into the system.

With its Snapdragon 730G chip, the Pixel 4a isn’t the fastest smartphone you can buy at this price. A Poco X3 Pro at a much lesser price of Rs 18,999 will deliver flagship levels of raw performance. You can also get a couple of 5G-enabled phones from brands like Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Realme, and more.

However, the Pixel 4a is tuned well to make the most out of that chip, and hence, you will experience good performance as long as you aren’t gaming. The 5.8-inch 1080p OLED display is great for all the smartphone stuff while the 3140mAh battery is just enough for cautious hands to make it through a day.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 2, 2021 2:39 PM IST

Best Sellers