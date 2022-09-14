comscore Google Pixel 6a at Rs 27,699 is the best Flipkart deal I am waiting for
Google Pixel 6a at Rs 27,699 is the best Flipkart deal I am waiting for

Google Pixel 6a will be available at the lowest price of Rs 27,699 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that kicks off on September 23.

Google Pixel 6a arrived in India amid much fanfare recently, but the hype around it fizzled out because of the unreasonably high price. Pixel 6a was launched for Rs 43,999 and although customers could buy the phone for a slightly less price during the initial days, the offer did not last even a week. As Flipkart gears up for the Big Billion Days sale from September 23, the Pixel 6a will sell in India at its lowest price. If you ask me, I am eagerly waiting for it because I wanted to buy the Pixel 6a but held off my urge because of that price. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a available for Rs 34,999 on Amazon with no conditions

Flipkart has said that during the sale the Pixel 6a will be available for as low as Rs 27,699. Now, this is not an upfront discount on the Pixel 6a’s mindless price. The total discount on the Pixel 6a is a mix of discounts on bank cards and discounts on making online payments. And it is the best deal you would get on the Pixel 6a. Before I talk about the deal and how cheaper the Pixel 6a will get, a little about the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Also Read - Google Pixel 6A Review: The Pixel we have been waiting for?

The Flipkart Big Billion Days will begin on September 23 and last until September 30. If you came across a deal and wish-listed it to get it during the sale, make sure you do that on the first day of the sale. That is because even though the sale will last for around 7 days, most good deals will run out during the initial days. This is true for the Google Pixel 6a deal, too. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a could be unofficially supporting 90Hz refresh rate

Google Pixel 6a deal on Flipkart

During the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart will sell the Pixel 6a at a discounted price of Rs 34,199. This price includes a flat discount of Rs 9,800. Now, if you buy the Pixel 6a using an online payment method, Flipkart will give you an additional discount of Rs 3,500. The effective price of the Pixel 6a becomes Rs 30,699. The deal does not end here. If you use an ICICI Bank or an Axis Bank card to buy the phone, the price will come down to Rs 27,699 after a discount of Rs 3,000. And that is how you can grab the Pixel 6a for the lowest price to date in India.

  Published Date: September 14, 2022 9:50 AM IST
