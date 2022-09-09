Google Pixel 6a available for Rs 34,999 on Amazon with no conditions

Google Pixel 6a arrived in India in July, breaking the long break since the Pixel 4a. But to their dismay, potential buyers did not like the unexpectedly high price of the Pixel 6a. The Pixel 6a was launched in India for Rs 43,999, whereas the Pixel 4a arrived at a price of Rs 31,999. While Google missed an opportunity to finally make inroads into India’s smartphone market by not pricing it aggressively against the likes of Nothing Phone (1) or Realme GT Neo 3, it also took away the excitement of many potential buyers of a new Pixel phone. But what if you could the Pixel 6a for much less right now? Also Read - Google Pixel 6A Review: The Pixel we have been waiting for?

Amazon India is selling the Google Pixel 6a for the price of Rs 34,999 right now. That is a discount of Rs 9,000 on the Pixel 6a. That seems like the best deal you can get on the Pixel 6a 5G right now, and the best part is that this price includes a straight-up discount without requiring you to use a bank card. This means even if you do not own any credit card, you will still pay that price for the Pixel 6a. But while there are practically no conditions applicable to this Pixel 6a deal, there is a caveat that you should know. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a could be unofficially supporting 90Hz refresh rate

Google sells Pixel phones in India through Flipkart as its official selling platform. That means Amazon is not directly sourcing the Pixel 6a units from Google in India. Instead, the listings of the Pixel 6a on the Amazon India website are associated with third-party sellers. The one that shows the Pixel 6a at Rs 34,999 is from ‘world bazzar’ and has sufficiently good ratings.

Moreover, there is no delivery charge but the shipping date is slightly higher than what you will see on Flipkart. That clearly means you will get the unit from outside of India. It is a good thing that all Pixel phones come with an international warranty, so you will be able to get the Pixel 6a serviced in India. But after everything, you should go ahead only if you are sure about buying a non-Indian Google Pixel 6a unit.