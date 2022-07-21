comscore Google Pixel 6a can be bought for as low as Rs 33,999, here's how
Google Pixel 6a has finally been launched in India but it comes with a big increase in price over the Pixel 4a. Here is how to save some money.

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a is now available for pre-order in India. Launched at the Google I/O in May, Pixel 6’s affordable counterpart puts an end to the hiatus that began after Google’s last phone in India, Pixel 4a. But, to the dismay of several people who were eager to buy the Pixel 6a, the price is not what they expected. The Pixel 6a costs Rs 43,999, falling in line with the leaked price. To put in perspective, the Pixel 4a cost Rs 31,999 at launch in India, so clearly, the price is steep. But Google wants people to still buy its new Pixel phone. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a is coming to India soon, Here's how much it may cost

To sweeten the deal — or rather soften the blow, Google has partnered with Flipkart to dole out several offers on the Pixel 6a. Google claims that if you take the offers — given you are eligible for them, you could get the Pixel 6a for as low as Rs 33,999. That is a straight-up discount of Rs 10,000 on the listed price of the Pixel 6a, and it does make the deal good, if not better. But before I tell you the deal, know that the deliveries will begin from July 28, so depending on your location, it might take some time for the Pixel 6a to arrive. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch color and storage leaks ahead of the official launch

Google Pixel 6a offers

On Flipkart, you can shave off Rs 4,000 on the price of the Google Pixel 6a by using an Axis Bank card. This is an instant discount, so the moment you choose an eligible card to make the payment, Flipkart will revise the final cart price to Rs 39,999. Make sure you read the terms and conditions of the offer before choosing it. Not all Axis Bank cards are eligible for the offer.

Now, there is another offer on the Pixel 6a. This is essentially a bonus on exchanging an old, used phone. Flipkart has mentioned on its website that if you trade in an old Pixel phone, you get a bonus of Rs 6,000 that will add to the discount on the Pixel 6a. This means an effective price of Rs 33,999 for the Pixel 6a. Note that this is a bonus amount, so it will be over and above the value that Flipkart will estimate for your phone.

I tried to exchange my Pixel 4a and got a value of around Rs 10,500, which is not a good return. You could find a better deal elsewhere, but if you do not, Flipkart has the offer.

  • Published Date: July 21, 2022 11:59 AM IST

