Google Pixel 6a marked the end of the company’s two-year-long break in India’s smartphone market. For Pixel loyalists, it was something they had been waiting for a long time, but, to their dismay, the Pixel 6a was launched at an exorbitant price of Rs 43,999. Google, whose share in the Indian smartphone market is dismal, missed its shot at winning over the customers, who had the option to choose from several other similarly-specced phones available for much less price. But it’s never too late to right the wrongs. Google has done the same with the Pixel 6a offer in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best deals on Realme, Poco, Redmi and more

In the sale, the Google Pixel 6a is down to perhaps the lowest price of around Rs 27,000. The difference in the offer and regular prices include the Flipkart discount and the cashback that you will get on using an eligible credit card. For a phone that is just two months old, this is an unexpected deal that is sure to make critics have no qualms about it. Also Read - iPhone 13, iPhone 12 deals on Flipkart and Amazon: This is how to save more money

At the price of under Rs 30,000 — which can be reduced further if you trade in an old, used phone, the Pixel 6a is an impressive phone. It is the only phone in India to support stable Android 13 right now and has Google’s revered cameras now with the Magic Eraser exclusively. The Pixel 6a uses the Google Tensor chipset that also powers the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones. The battery life on the Pixel 6a is better than most phones in that price segment, while the promise of clean software makes it a little more favourable for Android purists. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a at Rs 27,699 is the best Flipkart deal I am waiting for

Even for gamers, the Pixel 6a is a reasonably good phone. Sure, there are better phones that are dedicated to gaming, but you wouldn’t get features such as clean software and computational photography-powered cameras in them. The Nothing Phone 1 comes close, but it is not as powerful as the Pixel 6a even though the design of the former is more intriguing.