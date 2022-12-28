Google launched the Pixel 7 series in October this year. The series consists of the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro. While the 7 Pro offers some notable additions, most people would be better off with the vanilla Pixel 7. Also Read - Android 14 to keep the devices connected to web even as they age

Having said that, the phone’s worth your attention if you are looking to buy a premium phone without breaking the bank. Right now, the phone has several offers that make the device cheaper than ever. Also Read - Gmail hacks: How to change availability status in Google Mail

The phone can be purchased for under Rs 40,000 after applying all offers. Let’s see how you can get the device at this cheaper rate. Also Read - How to make Google Maps default on your iPhone and iPad

Google Pixel 7 offers make it affordable

The google pixel 7 is selling at Rs 59,999, which is its usual price. However, there are three bank offers that make the phone slightly affordable. The most notable bank offer is from Federal Bank, where CC users can get 10 percent off up to Rs 3000.

This takes the price down to Rs 56,999. Furthermore, there’s Rs 20,500 exchange discount on the phone which makes the final price of the phone Rs 36,499.

The Google Pixel 7, at this price, is a great deal, provided that you have a good device for exchange and you are getting the max value of it.

Google Pixel 7 specifications

The Pixel 7 sports a 6.3-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has an FHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

It has a 10.8MP front camera for taking selfies and a dual camera on the back. The rear camera has a 50MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The device is capable of shooting 4K videos at up to 60fps.

The smartphone is powered by the 5nm Tensor G2 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,335mAh battery with support for 20W wired and 20W wireless fast charging. It runs on the latest Android 13 out of the box.