comscore Google Pixel 7 at Rs 36,500 with all offers: Grab the deal now
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Google Pixel 7 At Rs 36500 Is A Deal You Shouldnt Miss
News

Google Pixel 7 at Rs 36,500 is a deal you shouldn't miss

Deals

Google Pixel 7 is now available at a cheaper price thanks to the bank offers and exchange benefits.

Highlights

  • Google Pixel 7 is up for sale with several offers.
  • The smartphone has three bank offers and an exchange offer.
  • The device can be purchased for as low as Rs 36,500 after applying all possible offers.
Google Pixel 7 Camera

Google launched the Pixel 7 series in October this year. The series consists of the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro. While the 7 Pro offers some notable additions, most people would be better off with the vanilla Pixel 7. Also Read - Android 14 to keep the devices connected to web even as they age

Having said that, the phone’s worth your attention if you are looking to buy a premium phone without breaking the bank. Right now, the phone has several offers that make the device cheaper than ever. Also Read - Gmail hacks: How to change availability status in Google Mail

The phone can be purchased for under Rs 40,000 after applying all offers. Let’s see how you can get the device at this cheaper rate. Also Read - How to make Google Maps default on your iPhone and iPad

Google Pixel 7 offers make it affordable

The google pixel 7 is selling at Rs 59,999, which is its usual price. However, there are three bank offers that make the phone slightly affordable. The most notable bank offer is from Federal Bank, where CC users can get 10 percent off up to Rs 3000.

This takes the price down to Rs 56,999. Furthermore, there’s Rs 20,500 exchange discount on the phone which makes the final price of the phone Rs 36,499.

The Google Pixel 7, at this price, is a great deal, provided that you have a good device for exchange and you are getting the max value of it.

Google Pixel 7 specifications

The Pixel 7 sports a 6.3-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has an FHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

It has a 10.8MP front camera for taking selfies and a dual camera on the back. The rear camera has a 50MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The device is capable of shooting 4K videos at up to 60fps.

The smartphone is powered by the 5nm Tensor G2 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,335mAh battery with support for 20W wired and 20W wireless fast charging. It runs on the latest Android 13 out of the box.

  • Published Date: December 28, 2022 6:06 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Paytm trends 2022: Amritsar saw the highest spending on health, grooming
News
Paytm trends 2022: Amritsar saw the highest spending on health, grooming
Cert-In warns of LastPass-like cyber-attack in India

News

Cert-In warns of LastPass-like cyber-attack in India

Moto E13 high-res render surfaced: See how it looks

Mobiles

Moto E13 high-res render surfaced: See how it looks

Poco C50 with a waterdrop display might launch on January 3

Mobiles

Poco C50 with a waterdrop display might launch on January 3

Airtel s 5G network arrives in Jammu, Srinagar: Check details

Telecom

Airtel s 5G network arrives in Jammu, Srinagar: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Jio s True 5G network arrives in 11 Indian cities: Check list here

Paytm trends 2022: Amritsar saw the highest spending on health, grooming

Top free Android games of 2022: Diablo Immortal, Apex Legends, and more

Top free Android games of 2022: Diablo Immortal, Apex Legends, and more

Cert-In warns of LastPass-like cyber-attack in India

Got yourself new iPhone 14? Here is how to get started

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

Gaming in 2022: Here's what all happened this year

Top gaming announcements of 2022: Cloud gaming in India, Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal, and more

How 5G changed the smartphone market in India in 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?