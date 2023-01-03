Google Pixel 7 was released back in October of last year at a price of Rs 59,999. As an introductory offer, it was made available for Rs 49,999 with bank discounts. However, the deal ended soon and since then the phone was priced at its original cost, albeit with exchange benefits. Also Read - Google Pixel to get 5G support in India in Q1 2023: Report

Now, the smartphone is available at a discounted price of under Rs 35,000 with several offers including bank and bumped-up exchange discounts. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 at Rs 36,500 is a deal you shouldn't miss

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro offers

The Google Pixel 7 is currently retailing for Rs 59,999. There’s Rs 5,000 off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card transactions making the price go down to Rs 54,999. Furthermore, there’s the usual exchange + exchange discount (bump up) of up to Rs 23,000. This makes the final price Rs 31,999. Also Read - Google Pixel Tablet with Speaker Dock leaks on Facebook Marketplace: Check details here

For the price of Rs 31,999, the Pixel 7 is a steal deal. But you need to hurry up as the bank offer of Rs 5,000 will end on January 8.

The phone can be bought in all of its available colors at the same price. It is available in Lemongrass, Obsidian, and Snow.

It is worth noting that the premium Google Pixel 7 Pro also has a similar deal with the only difference being in the exchange benefit. It has up to Rs 25,000 exchange discount and Rs 5,000 Bank offer making the final price of the 7 Pro Rs 54,999.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro specifications

The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro share a similar design and most parts of the specs sheet.

The vanilla 7 comes with a 6.3-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and Corning Corilla Glass Victus protection. It has a 50MP and 12MP dual rear camera system.

It is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The device packs a 4,335mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, has a larger 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 48MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

Powering the handset is the Tensor G2, the same as the vanilla Pixel 7. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 23W fast charging. It has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Both boot on Android 13 OS out of the box.