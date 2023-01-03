comscore Google Pixel 7 down to Rs 31,999 with these offers: Check details
News

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro for only Rs 31,999, Rs 54,999 after applying all possible offers

Deals

Google Pixel 7 is a great device for the price it comes, however, there are a few ongoing offers right now that make the device affordable.

Highlights

  • Google Pixel 7 has several ongoing offers on Flipkart.
  • With all the offers, the phone can be bought for Rs 31,999.
  • The Pixel 7 comes with a 90Hz display and Tensor G2 chipset.
Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 was released back in October of last year at a price of Rs 59,999. As an introductory offer, it was made available for Rs 49,999 with bank discounts. However, the deal ended soon and since then the phone was priced at its original cost, albeit with exchange benefits. Also Read - Google Pixel to get 5G support in India in Q1 2023: Report

Now, the smartphone is available at a discounted price of under Rs 35,000 with several offers including bank and bumped-up exchange discounts. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 at Rs 36,500 is a deal you shouldn't miss

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro offers

The Google Pixel 7 is currently retailing for Rs 59,999. There’s Rs 5,000 off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card transactions making the price go down to Rs 54,999. Furthermore, there’s the usual exchange + exchange discount (bump up) of up to Rs 23,000. This makes the final price Rs 31,999. Also Read - Google Pixel Tablet with Speaker Dock leaks on Facebook Marketplace: Check details here

For the price of Rs 31,999, the Pixel 7 is a steal deal. But you need to hurry up as the bank offer of Rs 5,000 will end on January 8.

The phone can be bought in all of its available colors at the same price. It is available in Lemongrass, Obsidian, and Snow.

It is worth noting that the premium Google Pixel 7 Pro also has a similar deal with the only difference being in the exchange benefit. It has up to Rs 25,000 exchange discount and Rs 5,000 Bank offer making the final price of the 7 Pro Rs 54,999.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro specifications

The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro share a similar design and most parts of the specs sheet.

The vanilla 7 comes with a 6.3-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and Corning Corilla Glass Victus protection. It has a 50MP and 12MP dual rear camera system.

It is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The device packs a 4,335mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, has a larger 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 48MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

Powering the handset is the Tensor G2, the same as the vanilla Pixel 7. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 23W fast charging. It has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Both boot on Android 13 OS out of the box.

  • Published Date: January 3, 2023 9:29 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Google plans to make Chrome downloads safer: Here s how
News
Google plans to make Chrome downloads safer: Here s how
After iPhones, India eyes manufacturing MacBooks, iPads

Laptops

After iPhones, India eyes manufacturing MacBooks, iPads

Poco C50 launch date confirmed for India

Mobiles

Poco C50 launch date confirmed for India

Delhi to have 80 percent electric bus fleet by 2025: CM Arvind Kejriwal

automobile

Delhi to have 80 percent electric bus fleet by 2025: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go with Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 SoC launched: All you need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go with Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 SoC launched: All you need to know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Have out-of-warranty iPhone? Be ready to pay more for battery replacement

CES 2023: Moto Buds 600 ANC with water-resistant body launched

Govt plans to set up a self-regulatory body for online gaming

Google plans to make Chrome downloads safer: Here s how

After iPhones, India eyes manufacturing MacBooks, iPads

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Year Ender 2022: How meta, metaverse failed in 2022

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

DigiYatra: How AI changed the way we travel by air in 2022

Got yourself new iPhone 14? Here is how to get started

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?