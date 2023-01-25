Google Pixel 7 was launched back in October 2022 and it is still one of the best models to consider in the premium segment. At the time of launch, the Pixel 7 was priced at Rs 59,999 but with bank offers it was available for as low as Rs 50,000. Also Read - Infinix Note 12i alternatives: Poco M4 Pro, Tecno Pova 4, and more

Unfortunately, the deal ended soon but it was yet again seen at a similar price on Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale. But in case you missed both deals, no need to stress out as the device can still be purchased for lower with card offers. Also Read - Apple rolls out critical iOS update for 10-year-old iPhone 5s

Google Pixel 7 can be purchased at Rs 50,999

The Google Pixel 7 is currently listed at Rs 56,999 on Flipkart, which is Rs 3,000 off of its original price of Rs 59,999. On top of this, there’s Rs 6,000 off on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. This takes the price down to Rs 50,999. Also Read - Instagram: How to use the new dynamic profile photo feature

There’s an additional exchange offer available in case you have an older phone to sell. The device can be purchased in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow color options.

Google Pixel 7 specifications

The Google Pixel 7 sports a 6.3-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a Full-HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The screen doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is powered by the 5nm Tensor G2 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

It has a 10.8MP front camera for taking selfies and a dual camera on the rear. The rear camera setup has a 50MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The device can shoot 4K videos at up to 60fps.

It packs a 4,335mAh battery with support for 20W wired and 20W wireless fast charging. It runs on Android 13 out of the box and will receive the latest Android updates as they get released by Google.