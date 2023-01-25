comscore Google Pixel 7 can be purchased for Rs 50,999 with card offers
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Google Pixel 7 Down To Rs 50999 With Bank Offer Check Details
News

Google Pixel 7 down to Rs 50,999 with bank offer: Check details

Deals

The Google Pixel 7 is a good device at around Rs 50,000. It has a 90Hz AMOLED display and a 5nm Tensor G2 chipset.

Highlights

  • Google Pixel 7 can be bought for Rs 50,999.
  • The discounted pricing can be availed using the HDFC bank card offer.
  • The Pixel 7 has a 90Hz AMOLED display and 5nm Tensor G2 chipset.
Google Pixel 7 featured

Google Pixel 7 was launched back in October 2022 and it is still one of the best models to consider in the premium segment. At the time of launch, the Pixel 7 was priced at Rs 59,999 but with bank offers it was available for as low as Rs 50,000. Also Read - Infinix Note 12i alternatives: Poco M4 Pro, Tecno Pova 4, and more

Unfortunately, the deal ended soon but it was yet again seen at a similar price on Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale. But in case you missed both deals, no need to stress out as the device can still be purchased for lower with card offers. Also Read - Apple rolls out critical iOS update for 10-year-old iPhone 5s

Google Pixel 7 can be purchased at Rs 50,999

The Google Pixel 7 is currently listed at Rs 56,999 on Flipkart, which is Rs 3,000 off of its original price of Rs 59,999. On top of this, there’s Rs 6,000 off on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. This takes the price down to Rs 50,999. Also Read - Instagram: How to use the new dynamic profile photo feature

There’s an additional exchange offer available in case you have an older phone to sell. The device can be purchased in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow color options.

Google Pixel 7 specifications

The Google Pixel 7 sports a 6.3-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a Full-HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The screen doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is powered by the 5nm Tensor G2 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

It has a 10.8MP front camera for taking selfies and a dual camera on the rear. The rear camera setup has a 50MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The device can shoot 4K videos at up to 60fps.

It packs a 4,335mAh battery with support for 20W wired and 20W wireless fast charging. It runs on Android 13 out of the box and will receive the latest Android updates as they get released by Google.

  • Published Date: January 25, 2023 8:26 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Infinix Note 12i alternatives in India
Photo Gallery
Infinix Note 12i alternatives in India
Got an iPhone 5s? You need to update it now

Mobiles

Got an iPhone 5s? You need to update it now

How to use multiple pictures as Instagram profile photo

How To

How to use multiple pictures as Instagram profile photo

Unable to use Microsoft Teams, Outlook? You are not alone

News

Unable to use Microsoft Teams, Outlook? You are not alone

Poco X5 Pro price and launch date leaked

Mobiles

Poco X5 Pro price and launch date leaked

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Got an iPhone 5s? You need to update it now

Unable to use Microsoft Teams, Outlook? You are not alone

Motorola Moto G73, Moto G53 5G phones launched: Price, specifications

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is confirmed to debut in India on February 7

Google to discontinue spam backdoor for political groups

Buying a 5G phone in India is easier than buying a 4G phone: Samsung India

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: My experience with 5G network in different Indian cities

Highway charging is one of our top priorities: Tata Motors

BharOS is here: All you need to know

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?