Google Pixel 7 was launched in India back in October at a starting price of Rs 59,999. However, the device was made available for Rs 49,999 with offers. Now, after almost two months of its release, the device is effectively discounted and it can be bought for the same launch offer price. Also Read - Google Pixel 7a to offer 90Hz display along with wireless charging: Check details here

Google Pixel 7 can be bought at around Rs 35,000 effectively

The Google Pixel 7 is still priced at Rs 59,999, however, it has Rs 5,000 off on HDFC Debit and Credit Cards. Additionally, for select models, Flipkart is offering Rs 5,000 exchange bump up. Some models including the iPhones get this bump up making the effective price Rs 49,999. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 review: Making a splash

On top of this, the original exchange value of your phone will also be considered. Depending on your device, you can get the Pixel 7 for around Rs 35,000. Also Read - Google Pixel 7a: Here’s everything we know about Google’s budget smartphone

The bank offer is valid till the 10th of December and it can be purchased in all of its available colors such as Lemongrass, Obsidian, and Snow.

If you are interested in the premium Pixel 7 Pro, it also has the same deal. But hurry up as the exchange bonus may not be available for a long time though the Bank offer is there for some time.

Google Pixel 7 specifications, Is it worth it?

The Google Pixel 7 totally makes sense for the discounted price as it is a fairly new phone. It comes with a high refresh rate and the latest Tensor chipset. Also, it boots on the Android 13 OS.

Starting with the display, it has a 6.3-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. It has the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It sports a dual camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 12MP sensor. There’s a 10.8MP selfie snapper.

It is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It packs a 4,335mAh battery with 20W wired and wireless fast charging support. It also has reverse wireless charging technology.