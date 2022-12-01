comscore Google Pixel 7 gets discounted on Flipkart, has exchange bonus as well
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Google Pixel 7 Is Back To Its Launch Offer Price Grab The Deal Now
News

Google Pixel 7 is back to its launch offer price: Grab the deal now

Deals

Flipkart is offering the Google Pixel 7 at a cheaper price after applying a few offers. The device can be purchased at its launch price of Rs 49,999.

Highlights

  • Google Pixel 7 gets discounted on Flipkart.
  • It has an HDFC Bank offer of Rs 5,000.
  • Addionally, it also exchange offers.
Google-Pixel-7-Display

Google Pixel 7 was launched in India back in October at a starting price of Rs 59,999. However, the device was made available for Rs 49,999 with offers. Now, after almost two months of its release, the device is effectively discounted and it can be bought for the same launch offer price. Also Read - Google Pixel 7a to offer 90Hz display along with wireless charging: Check details here

Google Pixel 7 can be bought at around Rs 35,000 effectively

The Google Pixel 7 is still priced at Rs 59,999, however, it has Rs 5,000 off on HDFC Debit and Credit Cards. Additionally, for select models, Flipkart is offering Rs 5,000 exchange bump up. Some models including the iPhones get this bump up making the effective price Rs 49,999. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 review: Making a splash

On top of this, the original exchange value of your phone will also be considered. Depending on your device, you can get the Pixel 7 for around Rs 35,000. Also Read - Google Pixel 7a: Here’s everything we know about Google’s budget smartphone

The bank offer is valid till the 10th of December and it can be purchased in all of its available colors such as Lemongrass, Obsidian, and Snow.

If you are interested in the premium Pixel 7 Pro, it also has the same deal. But hurry up as the exchange bonus may not be available for a long time though the Bank offer is there for some time.

Google Pixel 7 specifications, Is it worth it?

The Google Pixel 7 totally makes sense for the discounted price as it is a fairly new phone. It comes with a high refresh rate and the latest Tensor chipset. Also, it boots on the Android 13 OS.

Starting with the display, it has a 6.3-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. It has the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It sports a dual camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 12MP sensor. There’s a 10.8MP selfie snapper.

It is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It packs a 4,335mAh battery with 20W wired and wireless fast charging support. It also has reverse wireless charging technology.

  • Published Date: December 1, 2022 10:08 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G specifications tipped on Geekbench
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy M54 5G specifications tipped on Geekbench
Google Pixel 7 is now cheaper than ever

Deals

Google Pixel 7 is now cheaper than ever

Spotify's fight against Apple gains momentum after Musk's salvo

Apps

Spotify's fight against Apple gains momentum after Musk's salvo

Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11 launch in China postponed

Mobiles

Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11 launch in China postponed

Snapchat for Windows: How to use

How To

Snapchat for Windows: How to use

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

'Questt' best app, 'Apex Legends Mobile' top game on Google Play Store in India

Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11 launch in China postponed

This is what the Google Pixel 7a may look like, its features leaked

Nothing Phone (1) is now eligible for Android 13 closed beta

India is now the biggest smartwatch market, as per a report

WhatsApp Feature, Now Forward Media with Caption on iOS is also Available, Watch Video

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Vs Lenovo Tab P11, Watch video for details

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature is Available Now, Watch video

Vivo X60 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Which one is better, Watch video for details

Jio Cloud Gaming (JioGamesCloud) is now in the beta stage

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature: Now Forward Media with Caption on iOS is also Available, Watch Video

Features

WhatsApp New Feature: Now Forward Media with Caption on iOS is also Available, Watch Video
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Vs Lenovo Tab P11, which One Would you choose?

Features

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Vs Lenovo Tab P11, which One Would you choose?
WhatsApp Self Chat Feature is Available Now, Check Out the Step By Step Guide

Features

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature is Available Now, Check Out the Step By Step Guide
Vivo X60 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Check Out Price and Features Details for Both Smartphones

Features

Vivo X60 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Check Out Price and Features Details for Both Smartphones