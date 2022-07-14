Graphics card prices in India have been skyrocketing for a year, but thankfully, the market is easing up and the GPU prices are now reaching near MSRP. That’s evidently because people are losing interest in mining due to the new crypto tax and other reasons, and also apparently because we are moving closer to the release of Nvidia’s next-gen GPUs – the RTX 4000 series. In addition to this, the launch of Intel’s first GPU has also made the market aware that the competition is about to get fierce. Also Read - Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU for affordable laptops to be made available in Spring 2022

With all that’s going on in the market, gamers have all the reasons to get excited as this could be just the beginning. In addition to the price drop, some of the authorized Nvidia retail partners are also offering massive discounts on GPUs in the country. Also Read - Mi Notebook Pro X to be Xiaomi's most expensive laptop yet, launch tomorrow

Vedant Computers and Primeabgb, which are the official retail partners of Nvidia in India, are hosting a big sale for some of the mid-range and upper-range graphics cards in India. And the prices are almost at MSRP for some of the models. We’ve curated some of the best deals you can get on GPUs on both platforms right now. Also Read - Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs launched for entry level gaming laptops

Do note that the sale period on Vedant Computers is for a limited time (July 14 – July 16).

RTX 2060 at Rs. 24,999

Starting with the cheapest card, the RTX 2060, which was available for above Rs. 30,000 sometime back, is now available for Rs. 24,999 on Primeabgb. On Vedant computers, it is available for Rs. 25,999.

Colorful Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 V2V 6GB GDDR6 – Rs. 24,999.

Zotac Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 – Rs. 25,999.

Depending on the brand, you can purchase the one you like. Although we would recommend getting the Zotac model as it offers an extended warranty of up to 5 years if you register on the company website.

RTX 3050 at Rs. 25,916

If you have a budget of Rs. 26,000, you can also get the RTX 3050 for Rs. 25,916. The card offers 8GB of VRAM, which is future-proof over RTX 2060.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3050 Eagle 8GB GDDR6 – Rs. 25,916.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3050 Eagle OC 8GB GDDR6 – Rs. 28,105.

ASUS Dual DeForce RTX 3050 OC Edition 8GGB GDDR6 – Rs. 28,999.

Do note that although it has more VRAM than RTX 2060, 2060 offers a slight edge by offering 4-5 more fps in some games (You’ve been warned).

RTX 3060 at Rs. 31,342

One of the most popular RTX cards, the RTX 3060, is now available almost at MSRP. The card’s MSRP is Rs. 29,500 in India and it’s now available at Rs. 31,342, which is a steal deal given that it was available for above Rs. 45,000 only a few weeks back.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Eagle 12GB GDDR6 – Rs. 31,342.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Eagle OC 12GB GDDR6 – Rs. 32,436.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming OC 12GB GDDR6 – Rs. 34,788.

RTX 3060 Ti at Rs. 41,799

The RTX 3060 Ti, which was priced above Rs. 70,000 some time back in the Indian market, is now available for Rs. 41,799. This is probably the lowest price since its release, as even after the card’s release back in 2020, it was selling at a higher price in the country, not to mention the availability issues.

PNY GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB UPRISING 8GB GDDR6 – Rs. 41,799.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle OC 8GB GDDR6 – Rs. 43,105.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle Gaming OC 8GB GDDR6 – Rs. 45,377.

RTX 3070 at Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 3070 Ti at Rs. Rs. 61,588.

The RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti are also at great prices. In case you want to buy a GPU powerful right now, you can go ahead with RTX 3070 or RTX 3070 Ti.

Zotact GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge 8GB GDDR6 – Rs. 54,999.

Gigabyte GeFeforce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming OC 8GB GDDR6X – Rs. 61,588.

Do not worry about NVIDIA launching RTX 4000 series, as in the next few months, we are likely to see the higher-end RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 cards. The RTX 4070 series will take some time, it will most likely go official at the end of this year or early next year. But Of course, it may face availability issues.

RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti starting Rs. 79,391

Apart from this, there are also discounts on RTX 3080 and 3080Ti cards. But as said above, the RTX 4000 series launch is almost a few months away. That said, if you are in dire need, only then do we recommend you get these higher-end cards.

Gigabtte GeForice RTX 3080 Gaming OC 12GB GDDR6X – Rs. 79,381.

Inno3d GeForice RTX 3080 Ti X3 OC 12GB GDDR6X – Rs. 94,500.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Eagle OC 12 GB GDDR6X – Rs. 98,844.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC 12GB GDDR6X – Rs. 99,785.