Xiaomi's Mi Watch Revolve at Rs 999: How to get the deal right now

Xiaomi launched the Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch at a price of Rs 15,999 in India last year. This was the first ever smartwatch that the company launched under the Mi brand in the county. Before this, the brand sold smart fitness bands among Indian consumers out there. In fact, Mi Bands are among the top selling fitness bands available in India right now. Also Read - Top smartwatches under Rs 10,000 in July 2021: Mi Watch Revolve Active, Amazfit GTS 2e, etc

Mi Watch Revolve discounted

The Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch is currently available at a price of as low as Rs 999. Surprising right? Well, the deal is a part of Xiaomi’s seventh anniversary sale, which is going on right now on the official mi.com website. The Mi Watch Revolve under Rs 1,000 is a best deal available right now. So, if you have been looking to buy the Xiaomi smartwatch for a long time, this is surely the best time to grab the product. Also Read - Best camera phones under Rs 35000 to buy in July 2021: Pixel 4a, Mi 11X, and more

Looking at the deal so tempting, this is surely a limited period offer. So, either you grab it right now or miss it. Xiaomi is offering the Mi Watch Revolve, launched last year, at such a mouth-watering deal on the occasion of its seven years anniversary in India. Also Read - Xiaomi takes a leap to become second largest smartphone maker globally, takes Apple's spot

#MiFans, X99 Store will be live at 4PM on https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT 🥳 Do not miss your chance to grab the #Mi Watch Revolve at just ₹999 only during the #MiAnniversarySale2021 🤩 Rush now 👉: https://t.co/5fSsk0MocA #MiIndiaIs7 pic.twitter.com/BEl3BOzPlc — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) July 15, 2021

The tech giant announced the deal via its official twitter handle. The tweet mentioned, “#MiFans, X99 Store will be live at 4PM on http://mi.com Partying face Do not miss your chance to grab the #Mi Watch Revolve at just ₹999 only during the #MiAnniversarySale2021 Star-struck.” If you are interested to grab the deal, just link of the link here.

The sale on the Mi Watch Revolve went live at 4pm today on Mi.com. Right now, the deal seems to have been sold out completely. Alongside the Mi Watch Revolve, Xiaomi’s Mi Step Out Backpack, which is originally priced at Rs 499, was up for grabs at Rs 99. This deal is also listed with out-of-stock banner right now.

Given these are limited period offers, you will need to be really quick at picking them.