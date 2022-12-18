OnePlus launched its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10 Pro, in January this year. The company launched the OnePlus 10T later in August. Both offer powerful chipsets and come with several highlighting features. Also Read - OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition to launch soon in India: In-box contents revealed

The OnePlus 10 Pro’s launch price was Rs 66,999 and the OnePlus 10T’s price was Rs 49,999. Now, both phones have sweet holiday offers, especially for those who are looking to exchange their old phones. Also Read - Jio brings standalone 5G network to OnePlus smartphones: Check if your smartphone is eligible

With the offers, the OnePlus 10 Pro can be purchased at around Rs 30,000, whereas, the OnePlus 10T can be grabbed for under Rs 20,000. Let’s check the offers. Also Read - OnePlus 10T is now receiving OxygenOS 13 Open Beta in India

OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T have some exciting offers right now

OnePlus has Rs 10,000 flat exchange bonus on Apple and OnePlus phones on its official website. On top of this, there’s up to Rs 6,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card direct, net banking, and EMI transactions.

In my case, I tried exchanging my older Apple iPhone 11 with 128GB of storage for both the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10T.

Interestingly, the OnePlus 10 Pro’s price with the exchange bonus came to Rs 36,319. On top of it, Rs 6,000 instant discount made the final price Rs 30,319.

Similarly, with OnePlus 10T after the exchange bonus, the price came down to Rs 24,319. The 10T has up to Rs 5,000 instant discount making the final price Rs 19,319.

The exchange value for my iPhone 11 128GB came to Rs 25,680, which is pretty good for a phone released in 2019.

What’s interesting is OnePlus has Rs 10,000 exchange bonus on even older phones such as OnePlus 2, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5, and others. Apple’s iPhone XR’s exchange value comes at around Rs 24,000, which is solid for a 2018 phone.

Is the deal worth it?

While the final prices of the phones after exchange and Bank offers are lucrative, it is worth noting that OnePlus 11’s launch is right around the corner. The OnePlus 11 will most likely launch next month, i.e. January 2022. But still, if you are able to grab the 10 Pro for under Rs 30,000 it is a good deal since the OnePlus 11 won’t be any cheaper.

The Oneplus 10T’s successor will still take some time to launch, so it is a safe bet if you are considering going for an exchange of your older phone.

Oneplus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, respectively. Both come with 120Hz displays and have triple cameras. The duo boots on Android 12 but is upgradable to Android 13. The 10T has 150W fast charging, whereas, the 10 Pro supports 80W fast charging.