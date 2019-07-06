HMD Global has slashed the prices of the Nokia 6.1 smartphone in India. After the price cut, the Nokia 6.1 is available for as low as Rs 6,999. This price is for the 3GB RAM variant in black color. There is also a higher 4GB RAM variant of the Nokia 6.1. You can purchase this variant for Rs 9,999 via Nokia’s online store. Comparatively, Flipkart is selling the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model for Rs 8,999.

Nokia is also offering a no-cost EMI option on select credit cards for up to 9 months. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 8,900 off on exchange of an old smartphone. In addition, Axis Bank Buzz Credit card holders can also get an extra 5 percent off. Lastly, EMI options for the smartphone starts at Rs 355 per month. To recall, the base 3GB RAM model of the Nokia 6.1 was launched for Rs 16,999 in India. The 4GB variant debuted later in May 2018 with a price label of Rs 18,999. The listing was first spotted by NPU.

Nokia 6.1 features, specifications

The Nokia 6.1 was first unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018. The device was launched in India back in May last year. This Nokia handset comes with a compact 5.5-inch IPS LCD display along with 16:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at full HD (1920×1080 pixels) resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset, and is paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The internal storage can be expanded up to 128GB using a dedicated microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Nokia 6.1 packs a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the back of the phone. The company has added an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. There is also a small 3,000mAh battery with support for USB Type-C charging.

The Nokia 6.1 also comes with the usual bevy of connectivity options. These include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS and more. On the software side, the budget smartphone is a part of Google’s Android One program. So the phone runs stock Android out-of-the-box. For security purpose, there is a fingerprint sensor on the rear side. Besides, do note that the latest Nokia 6.1 price cut is only visible on Nokia’s online store.

Features Nokia 6.1 Price Rs 6,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Octa-Core OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 5.5-inch Full HD Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 3,000mAh

