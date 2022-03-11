comscore Vivo announces Holi offers on Vivo V23, V23 Pro and Vivo V23e: Check details
Holi sale offers: Vivo announces cashback offers of up to Rs 3,500 on Vivo V23 series

Vivo V23 series offers are valid from March 11 to March 31 across Vivo India E-store and partner retail stores.

Vivo launched its Vivo V23 series with colour changing technology earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 29,999. The series includes Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro 5G and Vivo V23e 5G. The Chinese tech company has now announced a few discounts and cashback offers on the smartphone series on the occasion of Holi. These offers are valid from March 11 to March 31 across Vivo India E-store and partner retail stores. Also Read - iQOO Z6 5G powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC to launch in India soon: Report

Vivo V23 series: Holi offers

Buyers who purchase Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro or Vivo V23e 5G, will get cashback of up to Rs 3,500 via ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank and One card and One Year Extended Warranty. Additionally, buyers will also get a free One Time Screen Replacement. Also Read - Vivo Y01 with HD+ display, 5000mAh battery and reverse wired charging support launched

As mentioned earlier, these offers are valid till March 31 across Vivo India E-store and all partner retail stores. Also Read - Phones under Rs 20,000 in India? Here are the 5 best options to consider

Vivo V23, V23 Pro, Vivo V23e pricing

The base 8GB + 128GB storage variant of the Vivo V23 5G is priced at Rs 29,990. At the same time, the price of 12GB + 256GB storage model is available at Rs 34,990.

The 8GB + 128GB storage model of Vivo V23 Pro 5G costs Rs 38,990. The high-end model with 12GB + 256GB storage costs Rs 43,990. Vivo V23 5G comes in Stardust Black color, and Vivo V23 Pro 5G comes in Sunshine Gold color option.

Vivo V23e 5G comes in an 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant that is priced at Rs 25,990 in India. It comes in Sunshine Gold and Midnight Blue colour variants.

For the unversed, Vivo V23 Pro and V23 come with, as claimed by the company, India’s first 50-megapixel with advanced eye autofocus technology with 108-megapixel Ultra clarity rear camera. The new V23e 5G comes with a 44-megapixel eye autofocus front camera.

Vivo has claimed that Vivo V23 series is the first smartphone with color-changing effects on the rear panel.

  • Published Date: March 11, 2022 11:17 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

iPhone SE 3 की प्री-बुकिंग भारत में आज से शुरू, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

OnePlus Nord 2T का डिजाइन हुआ लीक, लॉन्च से पहले कई स्पेसिफिकेशन्स से उठा पर्दा

Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo भारत में फोन बनाकर ग्लोबल मार्केट में करेंगी एक्सपोर्ट!

Haier OLED PRO TV हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Russia-Ukraine War: Amazon, YouTube और Google Play ने भी रूस में बंद की अपनी सेवाएं, यूक्रेन को पहुंचाई करोड़ों की मदद

