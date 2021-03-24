Leading e-commerce platforms Flipkart, Amazon is hosting special holi sale as part of celebrating the occasion. During the sale, consumers will be able to get benefits like cashback offers and discounts on a wide range of electronic products, including smartphones. To note, the Holi sale is already live on Flipkart and Paytm Mall. This special sale will be held on Amazon India on March 25 and continue till March 29. Also Read - Flipkart Poco Days sale ends March 23: Deals on Poco X3, Poco M3, Poco X2, Poco M2 Pro

Flipkart Holi Sale 2021

As mentioned, the e-retailer is offering discounts across a wide range of electronic products. The Flipkart Holi mobile sales bring the Apple iPhone SE at a discounted price of Rs 29,999. Consumers can grab the iPhone 11 at starting price of Rs 46,999. The mid-range Poco X3 is listed on the sale page as well, which is currently available for purchase at Rs 14,999. The sale also lists a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit card. Also Read - Micromax In 1 with gradient back design, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras: First look

Amazon Special Holi Sale Offer

Amazon’s special Holi Sale will kick off on March 25 and end on March 29. During the sale, prospective buyers will be able to grab up to 40 percent on leading smartphone brands- Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Redmi. The sale will bring additional discounts, and no-cost EMI options as well. An additional 10 percent discount will be provided to consumers who make purchase via ICICI credit card. Also Read - Micromax In 1 with 5,000mAh battery, Android 10 launched in India at Rs 9,999: Price, specifications

Paytm Mall Holi Mobile Sale

The home-grown brand Paytm is also organising a special holi sale. During the 9-day sale, Paytm is providing buyers up to 25 percent discount on leading smartphone brands- Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo. On purchase of handsets from the following brands, consumers can get up to Rs 5,000 cashback and an exchange offer of Rs 9,600. There’s a cashback offer of around Rs 3,000 and a discount of up to 75 percent on audio brands (Phillips, Wahl, Panasonic) as well. Besides this, Paytm will provide discounts of up to 80 percent on household products and appliances.