comscore Holi Special Sale 2021 massive discount Up to 40 percent on Samsung, iPhone, Vivo, Poco phones
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Holi Special Sale on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm: Up to 40 percent discount on Samsung, iPhone, Vivo, Poco phones
News

Holi Special Sale on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm: Up to 40 percent discount on Samsung, iPhone, Vivo, Poco phones

Deals

Holi Special Sale 2021: Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall is hosting special holi sale, offering up to 40 percent discount on Apple, Samsung, Poco, Vivo phones

Amazon-Flipkart-Paytm-holi-

Leading e-commerce platforms Flipkart, Amazon is hosting special holi sale as part of celebrating the occasion. During the sale, consumers will be able to get benefits like cashback offers and discounts on a wide range of electronic products, including smartphones. To note, the Holi sale is already live on Flipkart and Paytm Mall. This special sale will be held on Amazon India on March 25 and continue till March 29. Also Read - Flipkart Poco Days sale ends March 23: Deals on Poco X3, Poco M3, Poco X2, Poco M2 Pro

Flipkart Holi Sale 2021

As mentioned, the e-retailer is offering discounts across a wide range of electronic products. The Flipkart Holi mobile sales bring the Apple iPhone SE at a discounted price of Rs 29,999. Consumers can grab the iPhone 11 at starting price of Rs 46,999. The mid-range Poco X3 is listed on the sale page as well, which is currently available for purchase at Rs 14,999. The sale also lists a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit card. Also Read - Micromax In 1 with gradient back design, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras: First look

Amazon Special Holi Sale Offer

Amazon’s special Holi Sale will kick off on March 25 and end on March 29. During the sale, prospective buyers will be able to grab up to 40 percent on leading smartphone brands- Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Redmi. The sale will bring additional discounts, and no-cost EMI options as well. An additional 10 percent discount will be provided to consumers who make purchase via ICICI credit card. Also Read - Micromax In 1 with 5,000mAh battery, Android 10 launched in India at Rs 9,999: Price, specifications

Paytm Mall Holi Mobile Sale

The home-grown brand Paytm is also organising a special holi sale. During the 9-day sale, Paytm is providing buyers up to 25 percent discount on leading smartphone brands- Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo. On purchase of handsets from the following brands, consumers can get up to Rs 5,000 cashback and an exchange offer of Rs 9,600. There’s a cashback offer of around Rs 3,000 and a discount of up to 75 percent on audio brands (Phillips, Wahl, Panasonic) as well. Besides this, Paytm will provide discounts of up to 80 percent on household products and appliances.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 24, 2021 4:39 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 24, 2021 4:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Top 5 smartphones deals available
Photo Gallery
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Top 5 smartphones deals available
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Discount on iPhone 11, Poco X3, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, iPhone XR, iQOO 3

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Discount on iPhone 11, Poco X3, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, iPhone XR, iQOO 3

Holi Sale on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm: Up to 40 percent discount on Samsung, iPhone, Vivo, Poco phones

Deals

Holi Sale on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm: Up to 40 percent discount on Samsung, iPhone, Vivo, Poco phones

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2021: Discounts on iPhone 12 mini, Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, and more

Photo Gallery

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2021: Discounts on iPhone 12 mini, Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, and more

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2021: Discounts on iPhone 12 mini, Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, and more

Photo Gallery

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2021: Discounts on iPhone 12 mini, Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, and more

Vi hikes price of its Family postpaid plans

Telecom

Vi hikes price of its Family postpaid plans

An Android game console with 5G? Qualcomm is working on one

News

An Android game console with 5G? Qualcomm is working on one

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Nokia 3.2 Android 11 update rolling out in India: Check details

An Android game console with 5G? Qualcomm is working on one

Realme GT Neo is soon to make its entry in India: Expected price and more

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro's first software update brings new features and improvements

Black Shark 4 Pro, Black Shark 4 gaming phone with 144Hz display, 120W fast charge launched: Price, specs

Galaxy A72 first impressions: Is this Samsung phone worth Rs 35,000?

Moto G100 with SD 870: Could Motorola beat Poco F3 at its own game?

Top 5 WhatsApp features to launch in 2021

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update: 3rd anniversary event, Season 18 Royale Pass rewards, cosmetics, download APK, and more

A look at top 5 Chrome Extensions for good discounts on online shopping

Related Topics

Related Stories

Holi Sale on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm: Up to 40 percent discount on Samsung, iPhone, Vivo, Poco phones

Deals

Holi Sale on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm: Up to 40 percent discount on Samsung, iPhone, Vivo, Poco phones
Micromax In 1 launched in India: Price, specifications

Mobiles

Micromax In 1 launched in India: Price, specifications
Galaxy M12 sale starts today for Prime members: Worth buying at Rs 10,999?

Features

Galaxy M12 sale starts today for Prime members: Worth buying at Rs 10,999?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 first sale at 12 PM on Amazon, Mi.com

Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 first sale at 12 PM on Amazon, Mi.com
How to use Amazon Prime Video Shuffle episodes feature

How To

How to use Amazon Prime Video Shuffle episodes feature

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy F52 सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर लिस्ट, कम कीमत में मिलेगा 5G सपोर्ट

Moto G50 स्मार्टफोन की फोटो हुई लीक, मिल सकता है 48MP का कैमरा

Apple iPhone 11 पर मिल रहा बंपर ऑफर, अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर खरीद सकते हैं फोन

Call of Duty Season 2 Update जल्द होगा रिलीज, मिलेंगे नए हथियार और बहुत कुछ

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 की डेट और विनर पास (WP) की जानकारी आई सामने, जानें कैसे करें अपग्रेड

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review
Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look

Reviews

Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look
OPPO F19 Pro: Everything You Need to Know

OPPO F19 Pro: Everything You Need to Know
Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

News

Nokia 3.2 Android 11 update rolling out in India: Check details
News
Nokia 3.2 Android 11 update rolling out in India: Check details
An Android game console with 5G? Qualcomm is working on one

News

An Android game console with 5G? Qualcomm is working on one
Realme GT Neo is soon to make its entry in India: Expected price and more

News

Realme GT Neo is soon to make its entry in India: Expected price and more
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro's first software update brings new features and improvements

News

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro's first software update brings new features and improvements
Black Shark 4 Pro, Black Shark 4 gaming phone with 144Hz display, 120W fast charge launched: Price, specs

News

Black Shark 4 Pro, Black Shark 4 gaming phone with 144Hz display, 120W fast charge launched: Price, specs

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Best Sellers