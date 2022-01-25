comscore Looking for home upgrading devices: Here are the best Amazon deals on Smart Thermostat, Ultrasonic Humidifier, and more
Home upgrading devices on Amazon sale: Smart Thermostat, Ultrasonic Humidifier, and more

Here we have compiled a list of top home upgrading devices that could make your home a smarter one.

With the changing times, technology is also changing a lot. Especially in the field of information technology and artificial intelligence, there is rapid growth. In today’s hectic lifestyle, everyone is looking for automatic and voice control operated devices. Here we have compiled a list of top home upgrading devices that could make your home a smarter one. Also Read - NFT craze in India: Top NFTs by Indian brands and celebrities

ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen

The ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen is available at Rs 24,720 an Amazon sale which is down from Rs 29,990, which means you avail 17 percent discount on the product. You will be able to avail of the product at Rs 24,420 if you pay it through Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card. In addition, you can also avail rewards worth Rs 1850. You will get a 5 percent instant discount on HSBC Cashback Card Transactions. Also Read - Panasonic plans to mass produce next-gen batteries for Tesla in 2023, suggests report

Dyson V10 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner

The Dyson V10 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner is priced at Rs 35,900 during the Amazon sale. The original price of the vacuum cleaner is Rs 49,990, which means you get a 28 percent discount on the product. You can buy this item at Rs 35,600 via Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card.

AILINKE Ultrasonic Humidifier

The AILINKE Ultrasonic Humidifier costs Rs 32,467 during the Amazon sale. The original price of the product is Rs 51,948, which means you avail 37 percent discount. With the help of Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card, you will only have to pay Rs 32,167. In addition, you can earn 10 percent cashback up to Rs 200 on minimum order of Rs 500 using slice super card and earn 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 150 on a minimum purchase of Rs 750 using Dhani One Freedom Card.

Denler DL04 Smart Lock

Denler DL04 Smart Lock is priced at Rs 23,499 during the Amazon sale. The original price of the product is Rs 39,999, which means you avail 41 percent discount. You can earn 10 percent cashback up to Rs 200 on minimum order of Rs 500 using a slice super card. You can avail of no Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3000.

  Published Date: January 25, 2022 4:17 PM IST

Best Sellers