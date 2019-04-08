comscore
Honor 10 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite and others available at discount on Flipkart

Honor Gala sale is being held from April 8 to April 12 on Flipkart and offers discount on smartphones like the Honor 10 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite and others.

  Published: April 8, 2019 8:54 AM IST
Honor Gala Sale, the five day sale marking the five year anniversary of Huawei’s e-brand in India, is now live. The sale is being held from April 8 to April 12 on Flipkart and the Chinese smartphone maker is offering up to 50 percent off on some of its best-selling devices. The company claims that the brand is recognized for quality smartphones during its five years in the country and as part of Huawei, it is the second major smartphone brand. The sale, according to the company, has offers Rs 50 crore and customers can protect their new Honor phone starting from Rs 199. Here is a look at top deals available during Honor Gala sale on Flipkart:

Honor 10 Lite at Rs 12,999

Honor 10 Lite, the newest smartphone from the company in the Indian market, is available on offer for the first time. The Honor 10 Lite is being discounted by Rs 4,000 during the Honor Gala sale. The Honor 10 Lite with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage was launched at Rs 16,999 and it is being discounted to Rs 12,999. The smartphone is aimed at those who want to flagship-like design in the entry price segment. In terms of specifications, we are looking at a 6.21-inch display, Kirin 710 SoC, 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. For imaging, there is dual rear camera setup with a main 13-megapixel sensor and secondary 2-megapixel sensor. At the front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. It runs EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie and is backed by a 3,400mAh battery.

Honor 9N from Rs 9,499

Honor 9N, which was available for Rs 9,999 during the Women’s Day sale, is being discounted further during the Gala sale. The Honor 9N with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 9,499 while the 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,999. The company is not offering the 3GB RAM variant during this sale. The smartphone features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display, uses octa-core Kirin 659 SoC and comes with 3GB RAM or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage.There is 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera system and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Honor 9 Lite from Rs 9,499

Honor claims to have sold more than 1.5 million units of the Honor 9 Lite since it was launched in India. During the Honor Gala Sale, the smartphone is being discounted by Rs 7,500 and is available for Rs 9,499. The Honor 9 Lite featuring a 5.65-inch Full HD+ display was introduced as an entry-level smartphone. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Kirin 659 SoC and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It sports a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual camera setup at the front as well as rear. The smartphone supports 4G VoLTE, runs EMUI-based Android Oreo and packs a 3,000mAh battery.

Other deals on Honor phones

During the Honor Gala sale, Flipkart is offering discount on company’s budget smartphones as well. The Honor 7A with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 6,999 while the Honor 7S with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is priced at Rs 5,499. The Honor 9i with quad-camera setup and Full HD+ display is available for Rs 10,999. The Honor 10, which is a flagship smartphone, with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and Kirin 970 SoC, is available for Rs 24,999.

  Published Date: April 8, 2019 8:54 AM IST

