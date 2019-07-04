comscore Honor Days sale on Flipkart: Check out the top deals
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Honor 10 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 9i available at lowest price during Honor Days sale on Flipkart
News

Honor 10 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 9i available at lowest price during Honor Days sale on Flipkart

Deals

Honor Days is being held from July 4 to July 8 on Flipkart where select Honor smartphones are available at their lowest price yet. The sale also sees discount on other models.

  • Published: July 4, 2019 9:13 AM IST
honor 10 lite review dual cameras

Credit - Rehan Hooda

Honor Days, the sale on Honor smartphones, is back on Flipkart. The sale is being held from July 4 to July 8 and offers lowest price yet on popular Honor smartphones. The sale comes just as rivals like Oppo and Vivo are also offering discounts on their smartphones. Honor, the e-brand of Huawei, is still trying to build itself in India. While it made it to top-five smartphone brands briefly, it has since dropped out. The five day sale might serve as an opportunity to increase sales, and thus expand its footprint. Here is a look at the top deals available on Honor smartphones.

Honor 10 Lite

During Honor Days, the company is offering the Honor 10 Lite at its lowest price yet. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs 13,999, and is getting a discount of Rs 3,000. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is now available for Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 11,999. The 6GB RAM variant will set you back by Rs 14,999. The new pricing makes Honor 10 Lite as a solid option against Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series and Realme 3 series.

Honor 10 Lite Review: Style and performance to fit your budget

Also Read

Honor 10 Lite Review: Style and performance to fit your budget

The Honor 10 Lite features a 6.21-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 710 chipset and three are three storage options available. There is 3GB + 32GB, 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It sports a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 24-megapixel selfie camera. It runs EMUI 9.1 based on Android Pie and is backed by a 3,400mAh battery.

Honor 9N

Honor 9N is also available at its lowest price on Flipkart during the sale. The smartphone was recently discounted to Rs 8,999 and is now available at that same price. Honor is only offering the smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Honor 9N sports a 5.84-inch display and uses Huawei’s own Kirin 659 SoC. It has a dual 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear camera system and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Honor 9N Review: Honored to have a notch

Also Read

Honor 9N Review: Honored to have a notch

Honor 9i

Honor 9i is another entry-level model available at its lowest price ever. During the Honor Days sale, Honor 9i with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 8,999. It features a 5.9-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is also powered by Huawei’s Kirin 659 SoC and packs a 3,340mAh battery. It sports dual camera setup at the front as well as rear. The rear camera setup comprises of 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, there is 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup. It runs Android Oreo and is not likely to get Android Pie update.

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

Honor 8X

Honor 8X is getting discounted further during the Honor Days sale on Flipkart. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 12,999. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available at Rs 14,999. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch display, Kirin 710 SoC, dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear cameras and a 16-megapixel front camera. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3,750mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 9.

Honor 8X Review: When style matters the most

Also Read

Honor 8X Review: When style matters the most

Other deals on Honor smartphones

Honor 9 Lite is also available at Rs 8,999 during the five day sale on Flipkart. The Honor 8C is available at best price of Rs 8,999. The Honor 7X is getting discounted to Rs 5,499 as part of the sale. The Honor 20i and Honor 20 are available for Rs 14,999 and Rs 32,999 respectively. The gaming-centric Honor Play is available for Rs 13,999.

Features Honor 9i Honor 9N Honor 10 Lite
Price 17999 11999 13999
Chipset Kirin 659 Octa-Core Processor Kirin 659 SoC Octa-Core CPU Kirin 710 octa-core
OS Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 Android 8.1 Oreo Android Pie
Display IPS Display-5.9-inch-full HD+ (2160×1080 pixels) IPS Display-5.84-inch-FHD+ (2280×1080 pixels) 6.2-inch Full HD+-1080×2280 pixels
Internal Memory 64GB Internal Storage, 4GB RAM 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 2MP Dual 13MP + 2MP sensor, LED Flash Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP + 2MP 16MP 24MP
Battery 3340 mAh Battery 3,000mAh 3,400mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Honor 9N

Honor 9N

11999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Kirin 659 SoC Octa-Core CPU
Dual 13MP + 2MP sensor, LED Flash
Honor 10 Lite

Honor 10 Lite

13999

Android Pie
Kirin 710 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: July 4, 2019 9:13 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
China is reportedly forcing tourists to install secret surveillance app
thumb-img
Gaming
GTA 6 to be 70s/80s Brazil, inspired by Netflix's Narcos: Reports
thumb-img
News
OnePlus smartphones used for longer in India: Counterpoint
thumb-img
News
Dish TV brings 30-day lock-in period on a-la-carte channels

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 2019: leaked CAD renders show square camera bump
News
Apple iPhone 2019: leaked CAD renders show square camera bump
PUBG tips: Here's the ultimate guide to PUBG Mobile grips

Gaming

PUBG tips: Here's the ultimate guide to PUBG Mobile grips

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch: How to watch live stream, what to expect

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch: How to watch live stream, what to expect

Honor Days sale on Flipkart: Top deals

Deals

Honor Days sale on Flipkart: Top deals

Reliance Jio 'Digital Udaan' program launched

News

Reliance Jio 'Digital Udaan' program launched

Most Popular

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

Airtel 4G hotspot device available with Rs 1,000 cashback

Apple iPhone 2019: leaked CAD renders show square camera bump

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch: How to watch live stream, what to expect

Reliance Jio 'Digital Udaan' program launched

WhatsApp and Instagram down: Users report photo download issues and more

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch: How to watch live stream, what to expect

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch: How to watch live stream, what to expect
Honor Days sale on Flipkart: Top deals

Deals

Honor Days sale on Flipkart: Top deals
Honor Pad 5 series first sale in India tomorrow: Check offers, price

News

Honor Pad 5 series first sale in India tomorrow: Check offers, price
Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Review

Vivo Z1 Pro Review
Vivo Z1 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications, features

News

Vivo Z1 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications, features

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook WhatsApp Instagram Down : अचानक क्यों बंद हो गए थे फेसबुक, व्हॉट्सएप और इंस्टाग्राम

Honor Pad 5 सीरीज आज से भारत में Flipkart पर बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, इन ऑफर्स और कीमत के साथ खरीदें

Xiaomi Redmi 7A आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

WhatsApp Down : भारत समेत दुनियाभर में WhatsApp, INSTAGRAM और Facebook डाउन, यूजर्स ने ट्विटर पर ली चुटकी

अब अमेजन पर भी बिक्री के लिए आएगा Xiaomi का स्मार्ट टीवी Mi TV 4A Pro 43

News

Airtel 4G hotspot device available with Rs 1,000 cashback
News
Airtel 4G hotspot device available with Rs 1,000 cashback
Apple iPhone 2019: leaked CAD renders show square camera bump

News

Apple iPhone 2019: leaked CAD renders show square camera bump
Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch: How to watch live stream, what to expect

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch: How to watch live stream, what to expect
Reliance Jio 'Digital Udaan' program launched

News

Reliance Jio 'Digital Udaan' program launched
WhatsApp and Instagram down: Users report photo download issues and more

News

WhatsApp and Instagram down: Users report photo download issues and more