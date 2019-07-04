Honor Days, the sale on Honor smartphones, is back on Flipkart. The sale is being held from July 4 to July 8 and offers lowest price yet on popular Honor smartphones. The sale comes just as rivals like Oppo and Vivo are also offering discounts on their smartphones. Honor, the e-brand of Huawei, is still trying to build itself in India. While it made it to top-five smartphone brands briefly, it has since dropped out. The five day sale might serve as an opportunity to increase sales, and thus expand its footprint. Here is a look at the top deals available on Honor smartphones.

Honor 10 Lite

During Honor Days, the company is offering the Honor 10 Lite at its lowest price yet. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs 13,999, and is getting a discount of Rs 3,000. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is now available for Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 11,999. The 6GB RAM variant will set you back by Rs 14,999. The new pricing makes Honor 10 Lite as a solid option against Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series and Realme 3 series.

The Honor 10 Lite features a 6.21-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 710 chipset and three are three storage options available. There is 3GB + 32GB, 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It sports a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 24-megapixel selfie camera. It runs EMUI 9.1 based on Android Pie and is backed by a 3,400mAh battery.

Honor 9N

Honor 9N is also available at its lowest price on Flipkart during the sale. The smartphone was recently discounted to Rs 8,999 and is now available at that same price. Honor is only offering the smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Honor 9N sports a 5.84-inch display and uses Huawei’s own Kirin 659 SoC. It has a dual 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear camera system and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Honor 9i

Honor 9i is another entry-level model available at its lowest price ever. During the Honor Days sale, Honor 9i with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 8,999. It features a 5.9-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is also powered by Huawei’s Kirin 659 SoC and packs a 3,340mAh battery. It sports dual camera setup at the front as well as rear. The rear camera setup comprises of 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, there is 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup. It runs Android Oreo and is not likely to get Android Pie update.

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

Honor 8X

Honor 8X is getting discounted further during the Honor Days sale on Flipkart. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 12,999. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available at Rs 14,999. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch display, Kirin 710 SoC, dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear cameras and a 16-megapixel front camera. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3,750mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 9.

Other deals on Honor smartphones

Honor 9 Lite is also available at Rs 8,999 during the five day sale on Flipkart. The Honor 8C is available at best price of Rs 8,999. The Honor 7X is getting discounted to Rs 5,499 as part of the sale. The Honor 20i and Honor 20 are available for Rs 14,999 and Rs 32,999 respectively. The gaming-centric Honor Play is available for Rs 13,999.

Features Honor 9i Honor 9N Honor 10 Lite Price 17999 11999 13999 Chipset Kirin 659 Octa-Core Processor Kirin 659 SoC Octa-Core CPU Kirin 710 octa-core OS Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 Android 8.1 Oreo Android Pie Display IPS Display-5.9-inch-full HD+ (2160×1080 pixels) IPS Display-5.84-inch-FHD+ (2280×1080 pixels) 6.2-inch Full HD+-1080×2280 pixels Internal Memory 64GB Internal Storage, 4GB RAM 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 2MP Dual 13MP + 2MP sensor, LED Flash Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP + 2MP 16MP 24MP Battery 3340 mAh Battery 3,000mAh 3,400mAh

