Honor 20 to be available with 90% buyback guarantee starting June 25

Huawei sub-brand Honor recently launched the Honor 20-series smartphones in India. The Honor 20 is available for Rs 32,999 via Flipkart. You can buy it in Sapphire Blue or Midnight Black color variants starting June 25, 12:00 PM onwards. To make the Honor 20 even more attractive, Honor is offering users with 90 percent buyback guarantee. Here’s all you need to know.

Honor 20 buyback program and deals

The 90 percent buyback guarantee will be applicable starting June 25 on Flipkart. Under this program, if you don’t like the smartphone, you can return it and get up to 90 percent buyback value. However, this has to be done within 90 days.

Flipkart is also offering No Cost EMI option starting at Rs 5,500 per month. Honor has also partnered Reliance Jio to offer Rs 2,200 cashback to users. Applicable on Rs 198 and Rs 299 prepaid plans, users will also get 125GB additional 4G data on MyJio app. What’s more, Flipkart is also offering 5 percent extra discount to Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card users.

Honor 20 features, specifications

The smartphone features a 6.26-inch LCD IPS display with FHD+ resolution. Huawei’s Kirin 980 octa-core SoC powers the device, and there is a 3,750mAh battery under the hood. The battery supports 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging. On the software front, the device runs Android Pie-based Magic UI 2.1. The smartphone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present.

It also features a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there’s a 32-megapixel sensor. Connectivity features include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, GPS and Wi-Fi. The smartphone also supports dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity option.

Features Honor 20 Price 32999 Chipset Kirin 980 SoC OS Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI 2.1 Display IPS LCD display-6.26-inch Internal Memory 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage Rear Camera 48MP + 16MP Ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth Front Camera 32MP Battery 3,750mAh

Story Timeline