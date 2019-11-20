The Honor 20i is currently available for as low as Rs 10,999 in India. This device was originally launched with a price tag of Rs 14,999 in the country. This means that you are getting a discount of flat Rs 4,000. For the mentioned price, you can buy the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Honor 20i.

You can get this Honor phone through Flipkart and Amazon India. The Honor 20i comes in the black color variant. To recall, the Honor 20i was launched in June this year, alongside the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro. Read on to know more about the Honor phone.

Honor 20i specifications, features

The Honor 20i features a 6.21-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a small chin at the bottom and a fingerprint scanner at the back. Under the hood is a Kirin 710 octa-core SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. A microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 512GB is also present.

In the photography department, you get triple rear cameras at the back – a 24-megapixel main camera with wider f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera supporting f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. As for the front camera setup, the device comes with a 32-megapixel sensor for shooting selfies and for video calling.

The cameras are backed by AI and will include AI beauty mode, night scene mode and portrait mode. On the software front, it will ship with EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie out of the box. To keep things ticking, it packs a 3,400mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Connectivity-wise, you get dual SIM card slots, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, and GPS.

Features Honor 20i Price 14999 Chipset Huawei Kirin 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.21-inch-Full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM and 256GB Rear Camera Triple – 24MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 3,400mAh

