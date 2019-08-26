comscore Honor 20i, Honor 10 Lite and Honor 8X getting discount
Honor 20i, Honor 10 Lite and Honor 8X getting discount on Flipkart and Amazon India

Honor 20i, Honor 10 Lite and Honor 8X are available at their lowest price yet. Read on to find out the new price, specifications and availability

  • Published: August 26, 2019 8:54 PM IST
Honor has announced offers on its smartphones during the sale on Flipkart and Amazon India. These offers are applicable during Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest and Amazon Fab Phone Fest between August 26 and August 31. Here is a look at top deals on Honor smartphones:

Honor 20i at Rs 12,999

Honor 20i is one of the newest smartphone from the company in India. During the sale, it is available for Rs 12,999. The device comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It sports a 6.21-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powered by Kirin 710 SoC, it has triple rear camera setup. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and packs a 3,400mAh battery.

Honor 10 Lite starting at Rs 8,999

Honor 10 Lite is available on offer during the sale being held on Flipkart and Amazon India. The Honor 10 Lite with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 8,999. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 10,999. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 12,999. In terms of specifications, we are looking at a 6.21-inch display, Kirin 710 SoC, 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

For imaging, there is dual rear camera setup with a main 13-megapixel sensor and secondary 2-megapixel sensor. At the front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. It runs EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie and is backed by a 3,400mAh battery.

Honor 8X starting at Rs 10,999

Honor 8X is also getting discounted the sale on Flipkart. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 10,999. This is Rs 2,000 lower than the previous lowest price on the smartphone. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available at Rs 12,999. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch display, Kirin 710 SoC, dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear cameras and a 16-megapixel front camera. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3,750mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 9.

Story Timeline

Honor 8X

Honor 8X

14999

Android 8.1 Oreo
HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC
20MP + 2MP
Honor 10 Lite

Honor 10 Lite

13999

Android Pie
Kirin 710 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
Honor 20i

Honor 20i

14999

Android 9 Pie
Huawei Kirin 710 SoC
Triple - 24MP + 8MP + 2MP
