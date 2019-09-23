Honor 8C 4GB RAM variant gets a price cut in India

The Honor 8C top model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage has received a price cut in India. It was launched at a price tag of Rs 12,999, and it is now available to buy from Amazon India for Rs 9,999. The base model with 32GB RAM had already got a price cut in July this year, and you can buy it for Rs 8,999.

Honor 8C features, specifications

The Honor 8C launched in December last year. To recap, it flaunts a 6.26-inch HD+ display with TUV certification. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset. The smartphone comes with a 4,000mAh battery. For security, there’s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the software front, it launched with Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.2 onboard.

For photography, there’s a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 13-megapixel f/1.8 aperture primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor for portrait mode. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel snapper up front. This camera comes with features like beautification mode and augmented reality functions.

The smartphone comes with dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth and GPS connectivity options. After the price cut, the smartphone will go heads on with the Realme 5, Redmi Note 7S and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 smartphones.

Features Honor 8C Realme 5 Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Price 8999 9999 9999 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Snapdragon 660 SoC OS Android Oreo Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie Display 6.26-inch HD+ 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels 6.26-inch, full HD+-2280x1080pixels 6.3-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 32GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Dual – 12MP + 5MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 8MP 13MP 13MP 13MP Battery 4,000mAh 5,000mAh 5,000mAh 4,000mAh

