comscore Honor 8C 4GB RAM variant gets a price cut in India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Honor 8C 4GB RAM with 64GB storage price in India slashed: All you need to know
News

Honor 8C 4GB RAM with 64GB storage price in India slashed: All you need to know

Deals

After the price cut the Honor 8C top variant is now available for Rs 9,999. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

  • Published: September 23, 2019 11:37 AM IST
honor-8c-review-image-2

The Honor 8C top model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage has received a price cut in India. It was launched at a price tag of Rs 12,999, and it is now available to buy from Amazon India for Rs 9,999. The base model with 32GB RAM had already got a price cut in July this year, and you can buy it for Rs 8,999.

Honor 8C features, specifications

The Honor 8C launched in December last year. To recap, it flaunts a 6.26-inch HD+ display with TUV certification. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset. The smartphone comes with a 4,000mAh battery. For security, there’s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the software front, it launched with Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.2 onboard.

For photography, there’s a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 13-megapixel f/1.8 aperture primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor for portrait mode. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel snapper up front. This camera comes with features like beautification mode and augmented reality functions.

The smartphone comes with dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth and GPS connectivity options. After the price cut, the smartphone will go heads on with the Realme 5, Redmi Note 7S and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 smartphones.

Features Honor 8C Realme 5 Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
Price 8999 9999 9999 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Snapdragon 660 SoC
OS Android Oreo Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie
Display 6.26-inch HD+ 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels 6.26-inch, full HD+-2280x1080pixels 6.3-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 32GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Dual – 12MP + 5MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 8MP 13MP 13MP 13MP
Battery 4,000mAh 5,000mAh 5,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Honor 8C

Honor 8C

11999

Android Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core SoC
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

9999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Dual - 12MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: September 23, 2019 11:37 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Honor 8C 4GB RAM variant gets a price cut in India
Deals
Honor 8C 4GB RAM variant gets a price cut in India
Oppo F11, F11 Pro get permanent price cut of up to Rs 2,000 in India

Deals

Oppo F11, F11 Pro get permanent price cut of up to Rs 2,000 in India

ACT Fibernet revises its broadband plans in Bengaluru: All you need to know

Telecom

ACT Fibernet revises its broadband plans in Bengaluru: All you need to know

Dish TV users can upgrade from SD to HD Set-Top Box for Rs 799

News

Dish TV users can upgrade from SD to HD Set-Top Box for Rs 799

PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 live with Golden Woods Map and new rewards

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 live with Golden Woods Map and new rewards

Most Popular

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Dish TV users can upgrade from SD to HD Set-Top Box for Rs 799

WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook

Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon

Realme 5 Pro to go on sale at 12PM today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, features

Motorola Moto E6s goes on first sale today on Flipkart

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 8C 4GB RAM variant gets a price cut in India

Deals

Honor 8C 4GB RAM variant gets a price cut in India
Realme 5 Pro to go on sale at 12PM today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, features

News

Realme 5 Pro to go on sale at 12PM today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, features
Oppo A5 2020 now available on Amazon India

News

Oppo A5 2020 now available on Amazon India
Realme Festive Days sale: Offers teased

Deals

Realme Festive Days sale: Offers teased
Honor Vera30 Series with Kirin 990 and 5G support to go on sale in Q4

News

Honor Vera30 Series with Kirin 990 and 5G support to go on sale in Q4

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 Update live: गोल्डन वुड मैप, न्यू फायरफाइट गेम मोड और न्यू UAZ व्हीकल जुड़े

Dish TV यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, 799 रुपये में मिलेगा HD Set-Top Box

Realme 5 Pro आज भारत में दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart और Realme.com पर बिक्री के लिए आएगा

अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर मिल रहे हैं Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 और Nokia 6.1 Plus, जानें ऑफर्स

Asus ROG Phone 2 आज भारत में 12:30 पर होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट को Live


News

Dish TV users can upgrade from SD to HD Set-Top Box for Rs 799
News
Dish TV users can upgrade from SD to HD Set-Top Box for Rs 799
WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook

News

WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook
Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon

News

Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon
Realme 5 Pro to go on sale at 12PM today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, features

News

Realme 5 Pro to go on sale at 12PM today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, features
Motorola Moto E6s goes on first sale today on Flipkart

News

Motorola Moto E6s goes on first sale today on Flipkart