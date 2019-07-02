The Honor 8C has received a price cut in India. The smartphone, which was launched with a starting price of Rs 11,999, is now available for Rs 8,999. This is an interesting price tag for a not-so-old Honor smartphone. Read on to find out everything about the price cut.

Honor 8C price cut in India

The Honor 8C launched with a price tag of Rs 11,999 for the 32GB variant, and Rs 12,999 for the 64GB variant. Since launch, the base variant has received multiple price cuts. In February, the base variant price was cut by Rs 1,000. During a recent online sale, its price fell down by a further Rs 1,000. In essence, it was available for Rs 9,999. Now, the base variant is available for Rs 8,999 on Amazon India. Interestingly, the 64GB variant continues to be on sale at its original price.

Honor 8C features, specifications

The Honor 8C launched in December last year. To recap, it flaunts a 6.26-inch HD+ display with TUV certification. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset, and the device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. For security there’s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the software front, it launched with Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.2 onboard.

For photography, there’s a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 13-megapixel f/1.8 aperture primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s an 8-megapixel snapper up front. This camera comes with features like beautification mode and augmented reality functions.

Features Honor 8C Samsung Galaxy M10 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Realme 3 Price 8999 7990 9999 8999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core SoC Exynos 7870 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC MediaTek Helio P70 OS Android Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Android Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.26-inch HD+ 6.2-inch HD+ LCD-6.3-inch Full HD+ 6.3-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1520×720 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 32GB storage 2GB RAM with 16GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Dual – 13MP + 5MP Dual – 12MP + 2MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP 5MP 13MP 13MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,400mAh 4,000mAh 4,320mAh

