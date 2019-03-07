Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite and Honor 7A available at discount during Flipkart Women's Day sale

Honor, Huawei’s e-brand, has announced special deals on its smartphones ahead of International Women’s Day. All the deals and discounted price on Honor smartphones are currently available through Flipkart, which is hosting a two day Women’s Day sale on March 7 and March 8. The platform is offering discounts ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000, the company said in a statement. The Chinese smartphone maker is offering discounts on three of its smartphones – the Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite and Honor 7A. During the sale, customers will be able to avail no cost EMI options with Bajaj Finserv EMI cards. There is also offers from banks like Axis Bank, HDFC, ICICI and SBI Debit cards. Here is a look at top deals on Honor smartphones during Women’s Day sale.

Honor 9N available starting at Rs 8,999

Honor 9N has become one of the best-selling smartphones for the Chinese smartphone maker, and during the Women’s Day sale, the smartphone is getting discounted further. The 3GB RAM variant of Honor 9N is now available for Rs 8,999 including a Rs 5,000 off while the 4GB RAM variant is available for Rs 9,999, inclusive of a Rs 6,000 off. The smartphones are seeing a discount of as much as 38 percent from their launch price.

In terms of features, the Honor 9N sports a 5.84-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and there is even a notch at the top. Under the hood is Huawei’s own Kirin 659 SoC coupled with 3GB RAM or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage. For imaging, there is dual 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear camera system and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo, and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Honor 9 Lite available starting at Rs 7,999

Honor 9 Lite is another entry-level device that is available at discounted price during the Women’s Day sale. During the Honor Days Sale, Flipkart was offering the Honor 9 Lite at a starting price of Rs 9,999 but is now getting discounted by another Rs 2,000. The 3GB RAM variant of Honor 9 Lite is available for Rs 7,999 while the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 10,999 for the period of the sale.

The Honor 9 Lite comes equipped with a 5.65-inch Full HD+ display and uses octa-core Kirin 659 CPU found on the Honor 9N as well. It comes in two storage variants: 3GB RAM model with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM model with 64GB storage. There is a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors at the front as well as rear. The smartphone supports 4G VoLTE, runs EMUI-based Android Oreo and packs a 3,000mAh battery.

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

Honor 7A available at Rs 7,999

During the two day sale, Honor is offering the Honor 7A for Rs 7,999, a discount of Rs 3,000 from its market retail price of Rs 10,999. The smartphone is being discounted by 27 percent and it comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It features a 5.7-inch HD+ display and is powered by Snapdragon 430 chipset. In terms of camera setup, the Honor 7A features a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras on the back and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.