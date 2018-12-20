Honor Anniversary Sale: Offers on Honor 9N, Honor Play, Honor 7A and more

Huawei is hosting its Christmas Carnival Sale on Amazon India, and its e-brand Honor has its own Anniversary sale on its website. Honor says the anniversary sale has been extended on public demand, and is now being held from December 17 to December 21. The sale offers discounts on some of the popular Honor products.

Honor Anniversary Sale: Top offers

In addition to discounts, Honor Anniversary sale also comes with discounts up to Rs 6,000, and up to Rs 1,000 cashback from Paytm. Customers purchasing during Honor Anniversary sale also stand to win 20 percent supercash up to Rs 2,000 from Mobikwik.

Honor Anniversary Sale: Top deals on smartphones

Honor 9N

Honor 9N, which was launched early this year, has become one of the best-selling smartphones for Huawei’s e-brand in India. Since its launch, Honor 9N has received multiple price cuts, which has made it more appealing to consumers and made it a valid competitor against the likes of Xiaomi and Realme. During the Honor Anniversary Sale, Honor 9N with 3GB RAM is available at Rs 8,999 while the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 10,999. Both the smartphones are receiving a discount of Rs 5,000.

Honor Play

Honor Play is one of the most powerful smartphones in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. It was launched at Rs 21,999 and is now available for Rs 15,999, a discount of Rs 6,000. At that price, Honor Play serves as a solid alternative to Xiaomi Poco F1 in India’s mid-range smartphone market.

Honor 7C and Honor 7A

Honor is also offering its entry-level devices, the Honor 7A and Honor 7C for Rs 7,999 respectively. The Honor 7A is getting Rs 5,000 discount while the Honor 7C is getting a discount of Rs 3,000 during Honor Anniversary Sale.

The difference between both the devices boils down to display size and the processor powering them. Both the device feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and run EMUI 8.0 based on Android Oreo. The devices are backed by a 3,000mAh battery. At the time of writing, Honor 7C is listed as out of stock along with Honor 9 Lite.