Honor Days on Amazon kicks off: Honor Play, Honor 8C and Honor 7C get price cut

Honor has announced another edition of Honor Days, the five day sale starting today. The sale will offer deals on five models and all the devices will be available online on Amazon India at discounted price. The sale is now live and will continue till February 18. Buyers can expect discounts and exchange offers on Honor 8X, Honor Play, Honor 8C and Honor 7C in India. During the five day sale, Honor is also offering price drop on the Honor Play, Honor 8C and Honor 7C while the Honor 8X will be available with exchange offer. Honor has also announced that those buying Honor View20 will get VIP service where end to end support will be offered until the issue is resolved. Here is a look at top deals available on Amazon India during the Honor Days sale:

Honor 8X available at a starting price of Rs 13,999

During the Honor Days sale on Amazon India, Honor has revealed that the Honor 8X will be available at a starting price of Rs 13,999. The smartphone was launched at Rs 14,999 and is getting Rs 1,000 extra off with exchange. The 4GB RAM variant is getting Rs 1,000 off on exchange while the 6GB RAM variant is getting exchange offer of Rs 2,000. The 4GB RAM variant and 6GB RAM variant are priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively.

In terms of specifications, the Honor 8X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, Kirin 710 SoC, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front camera. The smartphone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android Oreo and is backed by a 3,750mAh battery. The smartphone comes in midnight black, navy blue and red color options.

Honor Play available for Rs 16,999

Honor Play is getting a discount of Rs 5,000 during the Honor Days and is available for Rs 16,999. The smartphone was introduced as a gaming-centric flagship with support for GPU Turbo in India last year. It sports a 6.3-inch display, Kirin 970 SoC, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera, 16-megapixel selfie camera, Android Oreo and 3,750mAh battery.

Honor 8C available for Rs 10,999

Honor 8C, the entry-level smartphone is available with a discount of Rs 2,000 during the four day sale. The smartphone is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM variant with 32GB storage. It features a 6.2-inch HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. The smartphone comes with 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear cameras and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports both face unlock as well as fingerprint recognition. It is available in black and blue colors.

Honor 7C available for Rs 8,499

During Honor Days, the Honor 7C is getting discounted by Rs 4,500 and is available for Rs 8,499. The smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It also offers dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel image sensor and at the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera. The smartphone comes in blue, black and gold color and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.