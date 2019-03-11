Honor Days Sale on Amazon India: Honor View20, Honor 8X, Honor 8C and others available at discount

Honor is trying to challenge Asus’ OMG Days sale on Flipkart by hosting its own sale at Amazon India. Called Honor Days sale, it is being held from March 11 to March 15 and Honor claims to be offering up to Rs 7,000 off on its smartphones. During the five days sale, Honor is offering discount on Honor 8X, Honor 8C, Honor View20, Honor Play and Honor 7C. Here is a look at top deals available from Honor during the five day sale:

Honor View20 starting at Rs 37,999

Honor View20 is the flagship smartphone in the product lineup of Huawei’s e-brand in India. The smartphone is available with extra Rs 4,000 off during the Honor Days sale and now starts at Rs 37,999. To recall, the smartphone was launched at a market retail price of Rs 42,999 but was available for a MOP of Rs 39,999. The price is for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The View20 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a hole punch design that makes notches bearable.

It is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 980 SoC and comes with dual-SIM support and dual 4G standby. There is a 48-megapixel main camera on the back paired with 3D ToF sensor for gesture support. At the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and comes in Sapphire Blue or Black color.

Honor 8X at Rs 13,999

Honor 8X is the large screen smartphone in the company’s product portfolio. During the Honor Days sale, Honor 8X with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 13,999. It features a 6.5-inch display, Kirin 710 SoC, dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear cameras and a 16-megapixel front camera. There is rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3,750mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 9.

Honor 8C at Rs 9,999

Honor 8C, the entry-level smartphone was previously available for Rs 10,999 and during the Honor Days sale, it is getting discounted further by Rs 1,000. The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM variant with 32GB storage. It features a 6.2-inch HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. The smartphone comes with 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear cameras and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports both face unlock as well as fingerprint recognition. It is available in Black and Blue colors.

Honor Play at Rs 14,999

Honor Play is the gaming-centric smartphone from the Chinese company and it is available for Rs 14,999 during the five day sale. It sports a 6.3-inch display, Kirin 970 SoC, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera, 16-megapixel selfie camera, Android Oreo and 3,750mAh battery.

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

Honor 7C available for Rs 8,499

During Honor Days sale on Amazon India, the Honor 7C is being sold for Rs 7,999. The smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It also offers dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel image sensor and at the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera. The smartphone comes in Blue, Black and Gold color and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.