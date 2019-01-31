Honor Days sale on Flipkart: Deals on Honor 9 Lite, 9N, 9i, 10 Lite and more

comscore
The Honor Days sale on Flipkart starts today and ends on February 3.

  • Published: January 31, 2019 4:25 PM IST
honor 10 lite review notch

Credit - Rehan Hooda

If you missed a good smartphone deal during the Republic Day sale, there’s nothing to worry about. Huawei’s e-brand is here with Honor Days sale on Flipkart where you can get good discounts on a range of smartphones. The sale has started today (January 31) and will go on till February 3. Besides upfront discount, there are no cost EMI and exchange offers that you can avail too. Here’s a look at all the deals.

Honor 10 Lite

Earlier this month, Honor launched its first smartphone of 2019, the Honor 10 Lite, which features a gradient finish back, dual rear cameras, and a 24-megapixel selfie snapper. Priced at Rs 13,999 for the base variant, and Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM with 64GB variant, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 14,900 off on exchange. There is also No Cost EMI starting at Rs 2,334 per month. Debit card EMI option is also available.

Honor 9 Lite

Last year’s Honor 9 Lite featured four cameras, two at the front and two at the back. Launched at a starting price of Rs 10,999, the smartphone is now available for Rs 8,499 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. A higher configuration model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999.

Honor 9N

The Honor 9N was the first affordable Honor smartphone to come with a notched display. Launched at a starting price of Rs 11,999, the smartphone can now be purchased for Rs 8,499, whereas the other model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,499. The smartphone also comes with a glass back design and dual rear cameras.

Honor 9i

Launched in 2017, the Honor 9i was the first smartphone from the company to come with dual front and rear cameras. Launched at a starting price of Rs 17,999, the smartphone can now be bought for Rs 10,999. Exchange discount of up to Rs 10,800, and no cost EMI offers are also available.

Honor 7S, 7A

The entry-level Honor 7S with a full view display, 3,020mAh battery, a 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front snapper was launched for Rs 6,999, and gets a flat discount of Rs 1,000, making it available for Rs 5,999.

The Honor 7A, on the other hand, which was launched for Rs 8,999, is also getting a flat Rs 1,000 discount, and you can buy it for as low as Rs 7,999. It comes with dual rear cameras and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Honor 9i

Honor 9i

17999

Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1
Kirin 659 Octa-Core Processor
16MP + 2MP
Honor 9 Lite

Honor 9 Lite

2.4

10999

Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0
HiSilicon Kirin 659 Octa Core 2.36GHz Processor
13MP + 2MP dual camera with Bokeh Effect
Honor 9N

Honor 9N

11999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Kirin 659 SoC Octa-Core CPU
Dual 13MP + 2MP sensor, LED Flash
Honor 10

Honor 10

32999

Android 8.1 Oreo, EMUI 8.1
Kirin 970 octa-core SoC
Dual Cameras - 24MP + 16MP
Honor 7A

Honor 7A

8999

Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core SoC
13MP + 2MP
Honor 7S

Honor 7S

5
Android 8.1 Oreo
MediaTek MT6739 quad-core
13MP
Honor 10 Lite

Honor 10 Lite

13999

Android Pie
Kirin 710 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: January 31, 2019 4:25 PM IST

