Honor Days Sale offers, discounts on Honor View20, Honor 10 Lite, Honor Play and more

Honor has announced another wave of its ‘Honor Days Sale‘ on Amazon India. The five-day Honor Days Sale started on May 13, and will go on till Friday, May 17. Huawei’s online sub-brand Honor will offer exclusive discounts and deals on selected range of Honor smartphones such as Honor Play, Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor View20, Honor 10 Lite, Honor 8C, and Honor 7C. Additionally, there will be offers on select range of Honor wearables and tablets on Amazon India.

Honor View20 discount

As part of ‘Honor Days Sale’, the company is giving consumers a chance to win Rs 5,000 Amazon Pay balance cashback on Honor View20 and Rs 1,000 cashback on Honor Play smartphones respectively. The 6GB RAM/128GB storage model of Honor View20, which is priced at Rs 38,999, and the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant at Rs 45,999 could be purchase with Rs 5,000 off on all debit and credit cards during Honor Days Sale. Not just that, Amazon India is also offering nine months of no-cost EMI options to the consumers.

Watch Video: Honor View20 First Look

“Honor aims to become the number 1 quality player in the country, however we also want to ensure that we keep the larger interests of our consumer in mind. Honor days is a way to celebrate with our buyers and give them the best pricing on the most cherished products from our brand. We hope to continue and gratify them through such initiatives and build a deeper relationship with the brand,” said Suhail Tariq, CMO Honor India.

Honor Play discount

When it comes to Honor Play, its 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant will be available at discounted price of Rs Rs 13,999, down from original launch price of Rs 19,999. The same phone with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option will also get retailed at a reduced price of Rs 15,999 during Honor Days Sale on Amazon India until May 17.

Honor 9N, Honor 8X discounts

The other two mid-range Honor phones, the Honor 9N and Honor 8X, are also up on discounted prices during the sale. The 4GB/64GB variant of Honor 9N will be available for Rs 9,999, down from its launch price of Rs 13,999. Similarly, its higher-variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is listed for Rs 11,999, which was originally launched at Rs 17,999. For Honor 8X, the e-commerce website and Honor collectively giving selling the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model at Rs 12,999, and the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant at Rs 14,999.

More devices like the Honor 9 Lite, Honor 10 Lite, Honor 8C and Honor 7C have also been listed under various discount schemes on Amazon India. The additional Rs 1,000 off on exchange, no-cost EMI, and more cards offer can be availed. Apart from smartphones, wearables and tablet devices by Honor can also be purchased by the customers during Honor Days Sale until May 17.