Honor festive offer deals on smartphones, wearables and more

Honor festive offer: Up to 47% off on Honor 8X, 9N, 10 Lite and 20i smartphones

With the festive season around the corner, Honor is offering interesting deals and discounts on its range of smartphones and wearables. Here is all you need to know.

  • Published: September 24, 2019 2:17 PM IST
honor 10 lite review dual cameras

Credit - Rehan Hooda

Honor, the online-only arm of Huawei, is gearing up for the festive season with deals on smartphones, wearables and tablets. With the Honor festive offer, you can get up to 47 percent off on Honor smartphones, tablets and more. Here is all you need to know.

Honor festive offer bank discounts

When buying Honor smartphones on Amazon India, SBI bank credit and debit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount. Similarly, on Flipkart, ICICI bank credit card users, and Axis bank credit and debit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount. No cost and regular EMI options will also be available for users.

Speaking on the upcoming Festive season offers, Mr. Suhail Tariq, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at HONOR India said, “With the festive season around the corner, HONOR India wish to spread the festive cheer among our consumers. The festive offers are specially curated for our consumers so that they are able to experience the best technological innovations in our smartphones at the most attractive price points. With the festive offers that we have in place across different products, we expect yet another stellar festive season this year.” 

Deals on Honor devices 

The festive offer will start from September 29 and will run through October 4 on both, Flipkart and Amazon India. It is also the time when Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will take place. 

Talking about deals, the Honor 8X 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model will be available for Rs 9,999. The 6GB RAM with 64GB model will be available for Rs 10,999, whereas the 6GB RAM with 128GB storagemodel will set you back by Rs 11,999.

The Honor 9N will be available for Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model will set you back by Rs 8,499, whereas the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage model will be available for Rs 8,999.

Coming to Honor 10 Lite, you will be able to buy it for Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM with 64GB storage will be available for Rs 8,999, whereas the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model will cost you Rs 9,999. Then there is Honor 20i, 4GB RAM with 128GB storage model which will set you back by Rs 11,999.

Talking about wearables at Honor festive offer, the Honor Band 5 will be available for Rs 2,299. Even tablets, like the Honor Pad 5 (8-inch) will be on offer at Rs 11,999. Lastly, you will also be able to buy the Honor Pad 5 (10.1-in) for Rs 13,999.

