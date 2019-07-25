Amazon India is hosting ‘Honor Friendship Days’ sale on its platform from July 25 to July 29. The e-commerce platform has put an offer on Honor View20 smartphone by keeping the starting price down to Rs 25,999. Not just that, consumers purchasing View20 will also get Honor AM61 Sport Bluetooth headphones worth Rs 3,999 for free.

Honor had launched the View20 last year at starting price of Rs 38,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant had launched at Rs 45,999. During the Honor Friendship Days sale, the high-end variant will be available at Rs 31,999 and bundled Honor AM61 Sport Bluetooth headphones will also be on offer.

The Honor View20 comes with a dual-camera setup at the back, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary ToF depth sensor. You also get a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, Kirin 980 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and a 25-megapixel front camera. It is also Honor’s first phone in India to come with a punch-hole display.

To avail the Honor View20 offer, consumers need to add the smartphone and the Honor AM61 Sport Bluetooth headphones together in Amazon’s cart. When you checkout, Amazon will ensure that you get both the devices at Rs 25,999 or Rs 31,999, whichever model you are buying.

Watch Video: Honor View20 First Look

Other than View20, the Honor Play has been discounted too. It is now available for Rs 12,999. The gaming-focused smartphone Honor Play was launched at Rs 19,999 last year. The phone comes in two variants 4GB RAM/64GB and 6GB RAM/64GB models.

These are now available on Amazon India for Rs 12,999 and 14,999, respectively. Amazon India is also offering up to Rs 7,500 off on old phone exchange. It sports a 6.3-inch display, Kirin 970 SoC, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera, 16-megapixel selfie camera, Android Oreo and 3,750mAh battery.

Features Honor Play Honor View20 Price 19999 37999 Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core SoC HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI Display 6.3-inch full HD+ 6.4-inch LCD panel with FHD+ resolution Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage Rear Camera 16MP + 2MP 48MP + TOF sensor Front Camera 16MP 25MP Battery 3,750mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline