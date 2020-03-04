comscore Honor Magic Watch 2, Band 5 and Band 5i get discount | BGR india
Honor Magic Watch 2, Band 5 and Band 5i get discount on Amazon India: Check out offers

Honor is offering discounts on Magic Watch 2, Band 5 and Band 5i ahead of Holi festival. Check out the deals and offers on these devices.

  • Published: March 4, 2020 2:27 PM IST
Honor, the e-brand of Chinese smartphone maker Huawei, has announced offers ahead of Holi. During the Holi festival, the company is offering deals on its wearables. Customers will be able to get discounts on the Honor Band 5, Honor Band 5i and the Honor Magic Watch 2 during the limited period offer. All the deals and offers will be available on Amazon India. The offer, which ends on March 6, 2020, is one of the biggest yet on wearables from the company. Here is a look at top deals.

Honor Magic Watch 2 at Rs 10,999

During the sale on Amazon India, Honor Magic Watch 2 with 42mm watch face is being discounted to Rs 10,999. The smartwatch has a list price of Rs 13,999 and is getting discounted by Rs 3,000. It comes in Agate Black color and sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED display. The wearable comes with 15 different workout modes and can track sleep and other activities. It can be used to control music playback and has continuous heart rate monitoring as well. The smartwatch is 5ATM waterproof and has an option for personalized watch face as well.

Honor Band 5, Band 5i get discount

Honor Band 5 is also getting discounted to Rs 2,199. While Amazon India is showing a discount of Rs 800, the fitness tracker retails for around Rs 2,499. The Honor Band 5 sports a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with adjustable brightness. It supports TruSleep monitoring and supports SpO2 monitoring as well. The feature tracks oxygen saturation levels in the bloodstream. Other features include music and volume control and heart rate monitoring. There is also TruSeen, which allows users to track their heart-rate in real time for 24 hours of the day.

Honor MagicWatch 2 Review: One for the fitness freaks

Honor MagicWatch 2 Review: One for the fitness freaks

Honor Band 5i is another wearable getting a discount of Rs 100 during the sale. The wearable was launched in India at Rs 1,999 and is being discounted to Rs 1,899. The wearable comes in olive green and coral pink colors. It sports a color display with the option to change watch faces. The wearable relies on USB charging and supports heart rate monitoring as well. Other features include intelligent sleep monitoring. Honor recently added support for SpO2 measurement to the fitness tracker via an OTA update.

  • Published Date: March 4, 2020 2:27 PM IST

