Honor Republic Day sale deals: Up to Rs 9,800 off on Honor Play, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 8X and more on Amazon India and Flipkart

Both Amazon India and Flipkart had recently announced that they will be holding a sale on the occasion of Republic day. Amazon India will be calling it “The Great Indian Sale” while Flipkart will be calling it the Republic Day sale. The four-day sale on Amazon India will kick off from January 20 and will continue until January 23 midnight. Amazon Prime members will get 12 hours early access to top deals starting 12:00PM (12 noon) on January 19. While Flipkart‘s sale will commence on January 20 and will continue until January 22. Flipkart Plus users will get an early access on January 19 at 8:00PM.

Among all the smartphone makers Honor will be offering its devices for sale on both the e-commerce platforms. These discounts will be applicable across Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7A, Honor 7S on Flipkart while Amazon discounts will be applicable on Honor 8X, Honor 8C, Honor Play and Honor 7C. Discounts on smartphones starting Rs 3,100 (minimum) to an upwards of Rs 9,800 (maximum) inclusive of phone exchanges, instant discounts for SBI and HDFC cardholders will be applicable for consumers’ across Honor’s diverse range of tech-enabled smartphones.

Watch: Honor Play First Look

The smartphones that will be getting discounts on the Republic Day sale on Flipkart include Honor 9N 3GB + 32GB which is priced at Rs 13,999, and getting a Rs 6,349 discount, and the Honor 9N 4GB + 64GB variant will be priced at Rs 15,999 after a discount of Rs 6,549. The Honor 9 Lite 3GB + 32GB variant will be available for Rs 13,999 after a discount of Rs 6,349, while the 4GB + 64GB will be available for Rs 16,999 after a discount of 7,099. The Honor 7A 3GB + 32GB variant will be available for Rs 10,999 after a discount of Rs 4,249 and the Honor 7S 2GB + 16GB variant will be priced at Rs 8,999 after a discount of RS 3,599.

The Honor smartphones that will be discounted on the Great Indian Sale on Amazon India are the Honor 8X 4GB + 64GB variant will be priced at Rs 17,999 after a discount of Rs 5,500 which includes an exchange offer, while the 6GB + 64GB variant will be priced at Rs 19,999 after a discount of Rs 6,700 after an exchange offer. The Honor 8C 4GB + 32GB variant will be priced at Rs 12,999 after a discount of Rs 3,100. The Honor Play 4GB + 64GB variant will be priced at Rs 21,999 after a discount of Rs 9,400, while the 6GB + 64GB variant will be priced at Rs 25,999 after a discount of Rs 9,800. And finally, the Honor 7C 3GB + 32GB variant will be priced at Rs 12,999 after a discount of Rs 5,350.