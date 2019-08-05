In partnership with Amazon India, Honor has announced an Independence Day sale, which will take place on August 7. During the sale, the e-commerce giant will offer up to Rs 21,000 discount on several Honor smartphones. Additionally, the company will also be offering 10 percent instant discount with SBI Credit cards. Honor has also revealed that customers can get discounts of up to 50 percent on phones like Honor 8C, Honor 9N, 8X and more.

During Honor Independence Day sale, the 10 Lite phone from the company will also be on the sale. So, the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant will cost Rs 8,999, while the 4GB + 64GB model price has been set at Rs 10,999. The 10 Lite comes with a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch. It packs an octa-core Kirin 710 chipset, dual-rear cameras, a 3,400mAh battery and more. It runs Android Pie OS out-of-the-box.

The Honor View 20 will also be on the sale with the all-new 3D camera. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 18,000. There is also an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, which the company will sell for Rs 21,000. The handset comes with a 6.4-inch panel, Kirin 980 SoC, a 48-megapixel main camera, a 4,000mAh battery and more.

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

The Honor 8X will be available for Rs 10,999, which is the price for the 4GB + 64GB model. The 6GB + 64GB variant will cost Rs 12,999. For the price, you will get a 6.5-inch display, a Kirin 710 chipset, dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear cameras and a 16-megapixel front camera. This handset runs Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 9.

The Honor 9N is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB configuration. The Honor 8C carries a price label of Rs 7,999. The Chinese company has also said that smartphones like Honor Play, Honor 9 Lite and Honor 7C will also be available at attractive prices.

Speaking on Independence Day celebration offers, Suhail Tariq, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at HONOR India said, “This independence day, we want to empower our consumers and give them the liberty to choose from our most desirable smartphones. Staying true to our motto – You Deserve Better, we aim to satisfy our consumers by delivering the best of technology, value and quality.”

Features Honor 8X View20 Honor 10 Lite Price 14999 37999 13999 Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core Kirin 710 octa-core OS Android 8.1 Oreo 9 Pie-based Magic UI Android Pie Display 6.5-inches-1080×2244 pixels 6.4-inch LCD panel with FHD+ resolution 6.2-inch Full HD+-1080×2280 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 20MP + 2MP 48MP + TOF sensor Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 25MP 24MP Battery 3,750mAh 4,000mAh 3,400mAh

Story Timeline