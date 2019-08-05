comscore Independence Day sale: Up to 50 percent off on Honor phones | BGR India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Honor to offer up to 50% discounts on phones during Independence Day sale on Amazon India
News

Honor to offer up to 50% discounts on phones during Independence Day sale on Amazon India

Deals

Amazon India will offer up to Rs 21,000 discount on several Honor smartphones. The company will also be offering 10 percent instant discount with SBI Credit cards.

  • Published: August 5, 2019 10:08 PM IST
honor view20 review gradient back

Credits - Rehan Hooda

In partnership with Amazon India, Honor has announced an Independence Day sale, which will take place on August 7. During the sale, the e-commerce giant will offer up to Rs 21,000 discount on several Honor smartphones. Additionally, the company will also be offering 10 percent instant discount with SBI Credit cards. Honor has also revealed that customers can get discounts of up to 50 percent on phones like Honor 8C, Honor 9N, 8X and more.

During Honor Independence Day sale, the 10 Lite phone from the company will also be on the sale. So, the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant will cost Rs 8,999, while the 4GB + 64GB model price has been set at Rs 10,999. The 10 Lite comes with a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch. It packs an octa-core Kirin 710 chipset, dual-rear cameras, a 3,400mAh battery and more. It runs Android Pie OS out-of-the-box.

Honor Play and Honor 8X receive Android 9 Pie update

Also Read

Honor Play and Honor 8X receive Android 9 Pie update

The Honor View 20 will also be on the sale with the all-new 3D camera. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 18,000. There is also an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, which the company will sell for Rs 21,000. The handset comes with a 6.4-inch panel, Kirin 980 SoC, a 48-megapixel main camera, a 4,000mAh battery and more.

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

The Honor 8X will be available for Rs 10,999, which is the price for the 4GB + 64GB model. The 6GB + 64GB variant will cost Rs 12,999. For the price, you will get a 6.5-inch display, a Kirin 710 chipset, dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear cameras and a 16-megapixel front camera. This handset runs Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 9.
The Honor 9N is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB configuration. The Honor 8C carries a price label of Rs 7,999. The Chinese company has also said that smartphones like Honor Play, Honor 9 Lite and Honor 7C will also be available at attractive prices.

Honor 20i Phantom Red Limited Edition announced in India: Specifications and price

Also Read

Honor 20i Phantom Red Limited Edition announced in India: Specifications and price

Speaking on Independence Day celebration offers, Suhail Tariq, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at HONOR India said, “This independence day, we want to empower our consumers and give them the liberty to choose from our most desirable smartphones. Staying true to our motto – You Deserve Better, we aim to satisfy our consumers by delivering the best of technology, value and quality.”

Features Honor 8X View20 Honor 10 Lite
Price 14999 37999 13999
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core Kirin 710 octa-core
OS Android 8.1 Oreo 9 Pie-based Magic UI Android Pie
Display 6.5-inches-1080×2244 pixels 6.4-inch LCD panel with FHD+ resolution 6.2-inch Full HD+-1080×2280 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 20MP + 2MP 48MP + TOF sensor Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 25MP 24MP
Battery 3,750mAh 4,000mAh 3,400mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Honor 8X

Honor 8X

14999

Android 8.1 Oreo
HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC
20MP + 2MP
Honor 10 Lite

Honor 10 Lite

13999

Android Pie
Kirin 710 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: August 5, 2019 10:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Independence Day sale: Up to 50% off on Honor phones
Deals
Independence Day sale: Up to 50% off on Honor phones
Flipkart all set to launch its free video streaming service in India: Report

News

Flipkart all set to launch its free video streaming service in India: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to support Superfast charging, company confirms

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to support Superfast charging, company confirms

OnePlus ambassador Robert Downey Jr. Upgrades his assistant to OnePlus 7 Pro

News

OnePlus ambassador Robert Downey Jr. Upgrades his assistant to OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 OxygenOS 9.5.8 update rolling out

News

OnePlus 7 OxygenOS 9.5.8 update rolling out

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Flipkart all set to launch its free video streaming service in India: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to support Superfast charging, company confirms

OnePlus ambassador Robert Downey Jr. Upgrades his assistant to OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 OxygenOS 9.5.8 update rolling out

Cloudflare stops providing services to 8Chan after mass shootings in US

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Related Topics

Related Stories

Independence Day sale: Up to 50% off on Honor phones

Deals

Independence Day sale: Up to 50% off on Honor phones
Flipkart all set to launch its free video streaming service in India: Report

News

Flipkart all set to launch its free video streaming service in India: Report
Honor 20i Phantom Red Limited Edition announced in India

News

Honor 20i Phantom Red Limited Edition announced in India
Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 to play PUBG Mobile Lite

Gaming

Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 to play PUBG Mobile Lite
Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch launched in India

News

Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

iFFALCON K31 Smart TV series भारत में 4K resolution के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, कल फ्लैश सेल में आएगा

LG X2 2019 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Google Lens फ्री में करें डाउनलोड, Smartphone को बनाए और भी स्मार्ट

Honor 20i का Phantom Red Limited Edition भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

Realme भारत से ठीक एक दिन पहले चीन में लॉन्च होगा 64MP कैमरा वाला स्मार्टफोन

News

Flipkart all set to launch its free video streaming service in India: Report
News
Flipkart all set to launch its free video streaming service in India: Report
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to support Superfast charging, company confirms

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to support Superfast charging, company confirms
OnePlus ambassador Robert Downey Jr. Upgrades his assistant to OnePlus 7 Pro

News

OnePlus ambassador Robert Downey Jr. Upgrades his assistant to OnePlus 7 Pro
OnePlus 7 OxygenOS 9.5.8 update rolling out

News

OnePlus 7 OxygenOS 9.5.8 update rolling out
Cloudflare stops providing services to 8Chan after mass shootings in US

News

Cloudflare stops providing services to 8Chan after mass shootings in US