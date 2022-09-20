How to buy Apple iPhone 14, priced at Rs 79,900, for Rs 74,900

If you are planning to buy the latest Apple iPhone 14, you can easily go to the Apple Store and buy it. The iPhone 14 costs Rs 79,900 for the base storage option, but there is an offer that, when availed, will bring down the price to Rs 74,900. The deal is simple: you just need a credit card for your eligibility to get a cashback after the purchase. And you do not have to wander looking for the store to get the deal. Apple’s online store in India has that credit card cashback offer, which makes the iPhone 14 a sweet deal right now. Also Read - Apple increasing iPhone 14 Pro production to address higher demand: Check details

The condition to become eligible for the cashback is that you should have an HDFC Bank credit card. It could be yours or someone else's as long as HDFC Bank considers your card eligible for the offer. While there is a whole lot of literature on the Apple India website about the cashback offer, the important bits point out that a single credit card is eligible for the cashback offer twice. If you are sure your HDFC Bank credit card is eligible for the offer, here is how to buy the iPhone 14 for an effective price of Rs 74,900.

How to grab the iPhone 14 deal

Go to the Apple Store India website. Choose the iPhone 14 and click the Buy button You will be taken to the page where you can choose storage and colour options. Go for the 128GB since it is the one priced at Rs 79,900 and choose the colour of your choice. You will also see the Trade-In option that you can use if you have an old, used phone to exchange. The estimated amount for the device you choose will be deducted automatically from the price of the iPhone 14. If not, choose No trade-in and go ahead to choose whether you want AppleCare+ coverage. This is an additional package the cost of which will be added to the final cart price and will not be eligible for the cashback. In case you do not want the AppleCare+ coverage, choose No AppleCare+ coverage and move ahead to add the iPhone 14 to the bag. On the next page, you will be asked to enter your address and contact details. Then the website will ask you for your card details. Enter your HDFC Bank credit card details and go ahead to make the purchase. Remember, you will pay the full amount when buying the iPhone 14. A cashback of Rs5,000 will be credited to your account after 90 days. HDFC Bank will provide you with your cashback offer details after your purchase.

If you are not choosy about your next iPhone and want to save money while buying it, go for the iPhone 13 instead of the iPhone 14.