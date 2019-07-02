comscore Kodak Fire TV stick combo: How to avail this Amazon India offer, details
How to get free Fire TV stick with a Kodak 50-inch LED TV

The landing page on Amazon India will likely show three results for the “Kodak Fire TV stick combo”. However, the offer is only applicable to the 50-inch model that is priced at Rs 23,999.

  Published: July 2, 2019 10:13 AM IST
Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon India has teamed up with smart TV maker Kodak for an interesting deal. According to the details, each Kodak TV buyer will get a new fire tv stick for free. However, there are few details that the buyer should take care of before making the purchase. The landing page on Amazon India will likely show three results for the “Kodak Fire TV stick combo”. However, the offer is only applicable on the 50-inch model, which is priced at Rs 23,999.

Kodak Fire TV stick combo details

The first is that this offer is only available on the purchase of the 50-inch Full HD TV from Kodak. Second, the purchase should (obviously) be made on Amazon India. Third and the last thing to note is that the buyer should add both the TV and the Amazon Fire TV stick in the cart and pay for both at the same time. To be on the safe side, head to the landing page and then tap on the product images” in the “How to avail this offer”. These links will direct you to the correct versions of the models.

Buyers can also double check this by ensuring that the final price that they are paying excludes the Rs 3,999 amount for the Amazon Fire TV stick. In addition to this, they can also push the price further down with the help of an exchange offer worth up to Rs 4,080. Amazon is also offering an instant five-percent discount to buyers using HSBC cards. In addition to this, the company is also offering its usual no cost EMI option. However, we are unsure if it works with the No Cost EMI.

The e-commerce giant has also listed another cashback on the details page for the product. If buyers are not in a hurry, they can get Rs 15 as a cashback for a laid back delivery. The cost of the Amazon Fire TV stick does not include the subscription price for the Amazon Prime membership. If you are not an existing Prime member then you may need to pay Rs 999 per year Amazon Prime video access. You can also opt for the monthly payment plan of Rs 129 per month.

  Published Date: July 2, 2019 10:13 AM IST

